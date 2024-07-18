Highlights Manchester United have signed 18-year-old Leny Yoro from Lille.

Despite interest from Real Madrid and Liverpoo, United have paid £52m to beat them to the defender's signature.

Yoro chose immediate first-team football and high wages at United over waiting for a move to Real Madrid.

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille on a five-year-deal. The future of the French teenager has been one of the biggest sagas of the summer transfer window, with the centre-half's service also being wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid.

It was believed that the wonderkid preferred a move to the Spanish capital, but that the 2024 Champions League winners were not prepared to meet Lille's asking price of £52m. After telling Yoro that they would sign him on a free transfer when his contract expired next summer, it allowed the Red Devils to swoop in and get their man.

Leny Yoro Joins Manchester United Until 2029

The teenager becomes the second signing of the INEOS era

In an official club statement, the Red Devils announced the news the world was expecting, confirming the details of Yoro's arrival:

"Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Leny Yoro has joined the club, subject to registration. The French defender has signed a contract until June 2029, with the option to extend for a further year.

"At the age of just 18, Yoro has already played 60 first-team games for Lille OSC. Last season, he was named in the Ligue 1 team of the season having helped his club finish fourth in the league. "

After having a bid accepted by the Ligue 1 club, it is believed that United were able to convince the teenage sensation to move to Old Trafford rather than wait for a future transfer to the Bernabeu. The opportunity for immediate first-team football, as well as wages reportedly as high as £145,000-per-week, swayed the 6"3 defender, who underwent a medical in Manchester on Thursday afternoon.

Yoro becomes the second signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime, following Joshua Zirkzee's arrival from Bologna. Attentions will now move to bringing in a midfielder, and it is yet to be seen if a second central defender will join the club after both Matthijs De Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite both agreed deals to join.

Yoro Speaks On United Move

The teenager revealed his motivations behind the move

In the official club statement, the Frenchman spoke of his reasons for moving to the North-West of England, after previously prioritising a move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman stated:

"Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour. "Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family. I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started."

Sporting director Dan Ashworth labeled the newest signing as "one of the most exciting young defenders in world football," and believes that the youngster will be a major success at the football club. He will immediately join in pre-season training and is expected to be part of the club's tour of the United States.