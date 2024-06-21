Highlights Manchester United have made contact with Jonathan David's representatives.

Senior United officials - and Dan Ashworth - are big fans of the 'killer' Canadian striker.

United could sign David instead of Joshua Zirkzee, with finances tight due to the Premier League's PSR rules.

Manchester United are part of a four-team pack looking at Lille and Canada striker Jonathan David this summer, as reported by inews.

The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form across his four-year stay in France, and is now wanted by a host of Premier League sides, namely United, Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa, with the Red Devils considered the market leaders for his signature.

Lille president Olivier Letang confirmed last week David is available for transfer, given he only has one year left on his current contract.

As a result, sources have stated that David could be available for around £25m, with Lille keen not to lose him for free the following summer. No official offers have been made yet.

United want David

The Canadian is one of Ligue 1's top strikers

With Erik ten Hag’s future secured after co-owners INEOS opted to keep the Dutchman at the helm, United are looking to add further reinforcement to their frontline this summer, with Bologna man Joshua Zirkzee also on their shortlist.

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are both set to be sold to generate income, which will likely be reinvested into the team, whereas Frenchman Anthony Martial has already departed as a free agent, bringing an end to his long-term stay at Old Trafford.

David - who has a "killer instinct" according to former Canada manager John Herdman - is someone United have been monitoring for some time, after he followed up his 24-goal league haul in 2022-23 with another 19 last season, alerting more and more clubs to both his abilities and his contractual situation, making a move this summer likely.

Since his arrival in 2020, David has outed himself as one of the most talented strikers in the league, and perhaps Europe. With his age allowing room for improvement, his contract allowing room for bargaining, and his record allowing the potential of firepower, it is little surprise to see suitors for David begin to circle.

Jonathan David for Lille Appearances 183 Goals 84 Assists 10 Market value £25m

Zirkzee also considered

Agent fees have stalled a deal thus far

Inews report several senior figures at Old Trafford are said to possess an interest in David, with incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth understood to be a big fan. With finances tight as a result of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, the in-form Lille forward represents a strong alternative option to a separate striker target, Bologna man Joshua Zirkzee.

United officials are set to trigger the Dutchman's release clause as the club look to provide Rasmus Hojlund with backup up top.

The Dutch international had initially appeared set to stay in Italy and make a move to AC Milan, but his £34m release clause is attracting more interest than anticipated. However, his agent Kia Joorabchian is said to be commanding a high agent fee for any potential deal, as much as €15m, which has seen the potential switch to Milan stall.

As a result, Milan officials are reportedly being put off by the total price of the transfer, opening the door to United.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 21-06-24.