Highlights Manchester United eye Feyenoord's David Hancko as a left-sided defender option.

Hancko's potential acquisition aims to provide cover and competition for Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Feyenoord may be reluctant to sell, and United are also still considering other options like Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United are considering signing Feyenoord defender David Hancko this summer, as they look to acquire a left-sided defender, according to The Athletic.

Hancko enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, starting every single league game for Feyenoord as they missed out on the Eredivisie title to PSV. This impressive campaign has prompted interest from Manchester United, who are in the market for a left-centre-back/left-back hybrid, who can provide cover and competition for the likes of Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw.

According to David Ornstein and Adam Leventhal of the Athletic, Hancko has been identified as a potential candidate to fulfill this role, although he may prove too expensive for someone likely to be used as a rotation option. However, INEOS are still weighing up a move for the 26-year-old, who could be valued at around €35 million.

United Considering Hancko

Shaw and Martinez' injury issues are a concern

In Erik ten Hag's first season at Old Trafford, he was eager to deploy one left-footed player at the heart of his defence, which meant Shaw was often used out of position in this area in Martinez' absence. However, this make-up of the Dutchman's centre-back partnership became unfeasible in his second campaign in the north-west, with Martinez, Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all suffering from persistent injury issues.

Now, acquiring a left-footed player who can be deployed either at centre-back or left-back is of primary concern to the much maligned head coach. The club have pinpointed Hancko - who is a self-confessed boyhood Liverpool fan - as a potentially ideal squad option, with the natural central defender often utilised as a left-back for his nation.

The Slovakian is coming off the back of an impressive Euros and a season in which he played almost every single available league minute for Feyenoord. Thus, the Dutch club are reportedly reluctant to sell the player, although would listen to substantial offers.

United's hierarchy are currently considering whether making a move for a player who would undertake a squad role at Old Trafford is worth paying a large fee for. The club have become embroiled in a lengthy pursuit for another left-footed defender in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, having had a fresh £50 million bid for the Englishman rejected by the Toffees.

Ultimately, INEOS may opt to go all out for their first choice target Branthwaite, who has the potential to be a main stay in the United side, rather than going in the direction of a slightly cheaper squad player in Hancko.

Hancko's Eredivisie Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 34 Goals 5 Pass Accuracy 88.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.07 Tackles Per 90 1.13 Interceptions Per 90 0.86 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.51

Zirkzee Deal set to be Completed

The forward will join United for around £34 million

While the hunt for a defensive addition goes on, United are now set to complete their first signing of the summer. The Manchester-based outfit's announcement of the signing of Joshua Zirkzee is imminent, with the Dutch striker set to join for approximately the value of his release clause, £34 million.

The 23-year-old will arrive at Carrington as cover for Rasmus Hojlund, although is expected to push the Dane for a place in the starting eleven. Zirkzee scored eleven goals in Serie A last season, and has been touted as one of Europe's hottest prospects, having joined Bologna from Bayern Munich back in 2022.

