Manchester United defender Harry Maguire may be set for a new contract at the club, according to sources at Football Insider, despite previous reports linking him with a move away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils added two new centre-halves to their roster over the summer in Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, but a severe injury to the former has left United boss Erik ten Hag short of options once again. The team's defensive frailties have been put on show in recent weeks, not least of all during the crushing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Maguire, who has been described as 'magnificent', has historically struggled to hold down a regular spot in ten Hag's lineup, and was even stripped of the captaincy by the Dutchman upon his arrival in Manchester. But, the struggling manager has turned to the 31-year-old more frequently this term, and Maguire could yet be rewarded with an extension to his current deal.

Man Utd Won't Rush Into Maguire Decision

Club doesn't want to lose him for nothing

The latest on Maguire's situation comes from Football Insider, who claim that Manchester United have not made up their mind as to what to do regarding the 31-year-old's future. While Maguire's £190,000 per week contract comes to an end next June, the club are desperate not to let him leave on a free transfer, and they have the option to automatically trigger a 12-month extension on that agreement. United are thought to prefer the idea of finding a suitable buyer for Maguire in the January transfer window, but if that doesn't come to fruition, they will more than likely look to prolong his stay at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire 2024/25 stats (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 7 Minutes 434 Progressive passes 15 Tackles won 3 Blocks 4 Interceptions 11

There is also a feeling that Maguire may yet still prove his worth to the club, especially as he has been getting more minutes this season. With ten Hag under pressure right now, there is a belief from higher-ups within the club that a player like Maguire could end up being more effective under a different coach, and there is a temptation to protect their investment on the defender just in case a change of management does occur.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are also set to offer Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo new deals, with the young duo to receive significant pay rises.

Maguire Has Had Options to Leave

West Ham wanted to sign the defender

Whether United can find a buyer for Maguire in the next transfer window remains to be seen, but the defender has had propositions in the past. A move to West Ham in the summer of 2023 ultimately fell through, though, after the Hammers grew impatient as Maguire deliberated over sticking around at Old Trafford to fight for his place in the team.

With less than a year left on his contract now, though, Maguire's value will be dropping all the time, and Manchester United would end up taking a considerable hit on the huge £80 million they paid for the player back in 2019 when he became one of the most expensive English transfers of all time.

All statistics via FBRef - as of 3/10/24