Manchester United remain in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to find a solution for a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte - whom they have an agreement with - but journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are still a way off a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder - with other targets also still being considered by Old Trafford bosses.

Ugarte has been linked throughout the summer, with various reports suggesting that the midfielder is edging closer to a move to the north-west. United have been active in the transfer market and a clear rebuild is underway by new minority owners INEOS - but with fans in the dark over who their new midfielder will be, Romano has stated that there is nothing imminent just yet on the deal with five weeks left in the window.

Man Utd Heavily Searching for Midfield Options

The Red Devils need to start advancing in their efforts

Ugarte had the choice between Chelsea and PSG last summer, choosing the French club after Chelsea backed out of the race for his signature - and as a result, spent his first season in France last time out.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Assists 2 =4th Blocks Per Game 1.3 1st Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =8th Match rating 6.97 2nd

It wasn't a bad season by any means, but with PSG preparing to sell the star, it has opened the door up to United to sign a player who was largely fancied by many of Europe's clubs last season. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed, but a fee is still a long way off completion and having signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already for fees that have totalled just under £100million, sales are needed.

Romano: Man Utd 'Considering' Other Options

A deal for Ugarte may not be permissable

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, Romano stated that the Red Devils would need to sell some players before they can buy - despite agreeing personal terms with Ugarte, talks with PSG have not exactly developed into anything strong. He said:

"At the moment still, I think it is ultra important for Manchester United - after signing Leny Yoro - to sell some players, so this remains the idea. "Nothing is close yet, nothing is imminent yet. But it is important to say that Manchester United are considering several players. They have an agreement with Manuel Ugarte on the contract, and he has the same agent as Leny Yoro. "They are still working on the club side with Paris Saint-Germain, but there is nothing imminent yet on the deal."

Ugarte Would be an Ideal Replacement for Casemiro

The Brazilian tailed off last season

Ugarte would be the perfect long-term replacement for Casemiro. The Uruguay international is only 23 years of age, and having already made 200 first-team appearances throughout his first-team career, he is a player laden with experience, youth and quality.

Casemiro, by contrast, is on a huge £350,000 per week wage at Old Trafford and having declined physically in his performances last season, there is the need to bring someone young in to replace him at least next summer, if not this.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has 12 goals and nine assists for United in 83 games.

The Brazilian has not yet been joined by Sofyan Amrabat despite the Moroccan boasting a permanent clause in his contract after his loan move from Fiorentina, and with the transfer window just over five weeks away from completion, tracks need to be made before they fail to land any targets and enter the season unprepared.

