Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could be set to burst into life under Ruben Amorim if the Sporting manager completes his move to Old Trafford following the sacking of Erik ten Hag - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the Portuguese manager prefers to play with a focal point in his attack. However, his minutes could be threatened with United potentially also open to adding another attacker to their ranks in 2025.

Hojlund joined United just over a year ago from Atalanta, but a slow start to life saw the move questioned by many. He has since got to grips at United, with 18 goals in 51 games being a tally for such a young striker who is just 21 years of age - and his potential could be boosted by the arrival of Amorim.

Sources: Hojlund Could Thrive Under Amorim

The Portuguese boss has been utilising Viktor Gyokeres in a spearheaded manner

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that with Amorim preferring to play with a focal point in his attack, it could be the ticket for Hojlund to thrive.

Having seen Viktor Gyokeres spearhead his attack to maximum effect with 59 goals and 19 assists in 66 games in the Portuguese capital after signing him from Coventry City, Amorim tends to opt with a 3-4-3 formation and that may see the Dane line up at the head of his side, with attacking wingers and a combative midfield making them tough to beat.

Viktor Gyokeres' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting Lisbon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 10 =2nd Goals 29 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 4th Shots Per Game 3.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 8.00 1st

Hojlund could well thrive under Amorim, but United may even add another striker in 2025, with only Joshua Zirkzee as their other option when it comes to the attack. The Dutchman only has one goal and one assist in 11 outings for United, and another player in Hojlund's ilk could be sought-after if he wants to improve the club's ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund has 20 caps and seven goals for Denmark's national team.

There is a real lack of competition for striking spaces at United, with Bruno Fernandes and even Marcus Rashford playing up front last season under Ten Hag when Hojlund and Anthony Martial were out injured, and so it could well be that Amorim wants another player to come into the fold and challenge the young striker for minutes.

Hojlund Would Suit Amorim's Style Immensely

The striker came with a big price tag that could be justified

Reports have stated that Amorim's £8.5million release clause has been of no detriment to United, evidenced by the fact that they were in talks with Sporting just mere hours after sacking Ten Hag on Monday morning following their defeat to West Ham United.

That could boost Hojlund's credentials from the off. He only made his season debut for the club in mid-September with a fleeting cameo appearance against Crystal Palace, and he only has two goals in all competitions this season - the winner in the 2-1 victory over Brentford which prolonged Ten Hag's spell at the club, and the pulsating 3-3 draw against Porto in the Europa League.

Related Paul Scholes Names Man Utd Manager Alternative to Ruben Amorim Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes holds reservations over Ruben Amorim's appointment.

Last season saw the Dane fail to score until Boxing Day in the Premier League, and barring a purple patch run of seven goals in six games following his breakthrough, there was little for him to shout about. Amorim's preference for a tall, pacy striker would benefit him and healthy competition could elevate him into being a top striker for the Red Devils.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-10-24.