Highlights Man United are 'still working' on signing Matthijs De Ligt, no imminent agreement with Bayern.

David Ornstein suggests De Ligt's deal requires patience as he is now focused on Euro 2024.

United are considering a new left-back after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injury-hit year.

Manchester United are ‘continuing to work’ on a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt, despite recent reports claiming an agreement with Bayern Munich is close, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

According to Ornstein, the deal is far from being imminent and ‘patience’ is required in the Red Devils’ pursuit of De Ligt.

The 24-year-old emerged as a concrete target for Manchester United in recent weeks after the Premier League giants saw their attempt to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite rejected.

The Toffees are keen to stick to their £70m valuation of Branthwaite, who is eyed by United after an impressive season at Goodison Park, where he helped Everton avoid relegation and formed a solid partnership at the back with James Tarkowski.

United are keen to bring in at least one central defender to replace Raphael Varane – the Frenchman announced his exit last month following the expiry of his deal.

De Ligt Deal 'Needs Patience'

He is focused on Euro 2024

Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, revealed that United are yet to reach an agreement with Bayern over De Ligt:

“As things stand, Manchester United are working on this De Ligt deal. I think some of the reports saying that a fee is close. My information is that's not necessarily accurate. “I don't mean to sound any alarm, but as things stand, it is something Manchester United continue to work on. I don't have any sense of it being imminent, about to be done and announced. “Famous last words, this podcast comes out, and he's holding up a United shirt. Well, he's not, because he's at the Euros, so we'll be okay on that front, but I think a bit of patience is required on this.”

After appointing new manager Vincent Kompany, the Bavarians are expected to offload several stars in a bid to bounce back after a disappointing Bundesliga campaign.

Bayern finished their season third, behind first-time winners Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart, and parted ways with ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel last month.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern now need urgent sales as they look to offload six players this summer, including De Ligt and Joshua Kimmich, who is also being eyed by several Premier League clubs.

The Bundesliga giants are concerned over De Ligt’s injury history – the 24-year-old appeared in just 22 league matches last season, nine fewer than the year before.

Rated at around £43m by Bayern this summer, De Ligt could soon reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford – the pair enjoyed an impressive stint at Ajax when the Dutch defender was only 19.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Man United’s Left-Back ‘Issue’

Seeking reinforcements in defence

Manchester United are considering signing a new left-back as Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth suggests the Red Devils ‘have to look’ at an issue over Tyrell Malacia’s second year at the club.

Both United’s left-backs, Malacia and Luke Shaw, have endured an injury-hit season – the England international made just 15 appearances in the Premier League, while Malacia spent all season out, dealing with a long-term issue.

Sheth suggests United could strengthen at left-back this summer – the Premier League giants eye multiple signings to freshen up their ageing defence that finished with a negative goal difference last season.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-07-24.