Highlights Manchester United are confident about extending Kobbie Mainoo's contract as part of the club's new project with positive talks underway.

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer for the Red Devils this season, having demonstrated a maturity far beyond his years.

Mainoo has also been handed his England debut this term, earning two caps during the March international break.

Manchester United are confident of securing a contract extension to Kobbie Mainoo's current deal at Old Trafford, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively claims to GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder could be one of the main faces of the club's new project.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult 2023/24 season and are unlikely to secure their qualification for next term's Champions League campaign after a disappointing showing in the Premier League.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe hoping to lead the club into a brighter new era. Mainoo's emergence from the academy this term has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise dismal campaign.

Man Utd pushing to extend Mainoo's contract

Mainoo has enjoyed an impressive breakout season at Manchester United, having been handed his debut by Erik ten Hag in November 2023. The midfielder was thrown in the deep end as the Red Devils travelled to a hostile Goodison Park to take on Everton. A comfortable display in a 3-0 victory over the Toffees cemented his place as a regular in the middle of the park for United.

Since then, the 19-year-old, dubbed "unbelievable" by Anton Ferdinand, has become an almost ever present in the midfield, partnering the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. The teenager could be in line to win the club's Player of the Season award, having proven himself to be one of the most consistent players in an underperforming side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo has already scored three goals in his first 24 appearances for Manchester United.

Mainoo's season has gone from strength to strength and in March, he was handed his first two England caps by Gareth Southgate in friendlies over Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium. The teenager impressed on both occasions and could be in the driving seat to be called up to the Three Lions squad that will travel to Germany for EURO 2024 in June.

According to reports, Manchester United are looking to extend Mainoo's contract after initial discussions got underway in February. INEOS are intent on the academy product being one of the faces of the new project, in a deal which would see him receive a salary increase alongside several add-ons.

Kobbie Mainoo - stats compared to midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.12 76 Pass completion 84.7% 59 Successful take-ons 1.10 77 Tackles 2.25 65 Interceptions 1.10 62 Clearances 1.83 80 Aerial duels won 1.03 61

Fabrizio Romano - Man Utd in 'positive' conversations with Mainoo

Romano has indicated that Manchester United have entered into "positive" conversations with Mainoo's representatives, as the Red Devils look to tie down their most coveted academy talent. The 20-time English champions are confident an agreement will be reached. Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

“Man Utd and Erik ten Hag have trusted Mainoo since day one, and now he’s a crucial player for them. So, the conversation is positive. It's about the salary, which has been discussed with his agents, but it's a positive conversation. So, I think it will happen, and I'm hearing a lot of confidence on Manchester United’s side to make it happen. So I think Mainoo will be one of the real faces of Manchester United’s new project.”

Man Utd feel Shea Lacey is 'ready to step up' to first team action

Alongside Mainoo, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th April) that Manchester United feel fellow academy product Shea Lacey is ready to step up to the first team. The winger, who has struggled with an injury since October 2023, has impressed in spells in youth sides and is now training with the senior squad.

It is yet to be seen whether ten Hag provides Lacey with minutes in the closing weeks of the campaign, with the club's current season dwindling out. The Red Devils are still in the FA Cup and will be hopeful of reaching the final when they take on Championship outfit Coventry City in a semi-final on 21st April.

All statistics according to FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 19-04-24.