Manchester United have everything ready for David De Gea to sign a new deal, but a final decision hasn't been made yet, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the month and his future is yet to be decided.

Manchester United news - David De Gea

De Gea, who is earning £375k-a-week at United, has been attracting interest from abroad with his contract expiring.

It's understood that De Gea has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, and journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes he could have his head turned by an offer from the Middle East.

The Athletic recently reported that United are currently considering other options in goal, with De Gea himself yet to make a decision on his future.

Erik ten Hag may be considering finding a modern goalkeeper to replace De Gea, who has struggled at times dealing with the ball at his feet.

Former United midfielder Roy Keane slammed De Gea for his performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

He said: "You expect your keeper to save that and he didn't and that’s why we’re seeing these celebrations. For Man United, they need a world-class goalkeeper and he isn't."

Despite his struggles at times, ten Hag labelled De Gea as a 'complete goalkeeper' back in April.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about De Gea?

Romano has suggested that a deal is almost ready to be signed, but the green light is yet to be given.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Everything is almost ready, but at the moment, no green light. So, let's see if United will decide to continue with De Gea again and sign a second goalkeeper, maybe a young one, to create competition.

"In case De Gea leaves the club, I think they will go for an important goalkeeper."

Who could United look to target as a De Gea replacement?

Journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have three goalkeepers on their shortlist to replace De Gea - Valencia's Girogi Mamardashvili, Brentford's David Raya, and Porto's Diogo Costa.

Elsewhere, the Mirror have suggested that Everton and England number one Jordan Pickford is also a target for the Red Devils.

There are plenty of options for United to target, but the issue is, if De Gea was to leave the club, they won't be receiving a transfer fee for him.