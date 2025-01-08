Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared what he's now hearing on the situation, confirming that the Red Devils need to sell players to bring in new additions, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Mainoo is one of the most exciting young footballers in Europe at the moment after coming through the United academy. The England international has developed from a young talent into one of United's key players, despite his game time being slightly more limited under Ruben Amorim.

Talks have been ongoing regarding a new contract, and United's financial situation means they might be forced to sell some players in order to bring in new signings. Mainoo would represent pure profit on the books if they were to offload him due to coming through the academy.

Man Utd will have to sell players

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has provided an update on United's financial situation. When asked about the latest of Mainoo's future at Old Trafford, Romano confirmed that the situation is completely quiet...

"At the moment, the situation is completely quiet from what I'm told. Financial Fair Play is a problem in general for Man United as we mentioned many times, the only way to sign players is to sell/offload players... but at the moment, I'm not aware of any negotiation/bid or anything concrete for Mainoo."

A report from The Athletic's David Ornstein suggested that United could reluctantly sell one of their homegrown talents in the near future to help comply with financial regulations. Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are two named, with United not looking to actively offload the young duo, but they aren't considered untouchable if a big offer arrives.

Losing Mainoo would be a huge blow for the Red Devils considering he's come through their academy. Supporters of clubs often like to see 'one of their own' doing well, and Mainoo is currently flourishing for the Manchester outfit.

Reports have suggested that Chelsea are leading the race to secure Mainoo's signature if he was to leave Old Trafford. It's understood that contract talks have reached a stumbling block, despite Mainoo have two and a half years remaining on his current deal.

