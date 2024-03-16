Highlights Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans has enjoyed an impressive return to Old Trafford during the 2023/24 season.

The 36-year-old's current deal expires in the summer, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth wouldn't be surprised if he is offered an extension.

The Red Devils' Champions League qualification hangs in the balance, with the FA Cup being their only chance of a trophy this term.

Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans signing an extension to his current contract at Old Trafford wouldn’t be a surprise, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims the defender has been one of the side’s “big plus points”.

The Red Devils have faced a challenging 2023/24 season, with their qualification for the Champions League hanging in the balance. Their struggle to maintain consistent form in the Premier League has added to the frustration.

Head coach Erik ten Hag’s future has come into question, and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stopped short of publicly backing the manager. Evans has performed an admirable bit-part role in Man Utd’s squad this term and has outweighed any expectations placed on him at the start of the campaign.

Evans’ surprising season at Man Utd

Manchester United fans could be forgiven for being slightly unnerved when they confirmed the return of Jonny Evans at the start of the 2023/24 season. The 36-year-old left Old Trafford during the 2015 summer transfer window, signing for West Bromwich Albion in a deal rising to £8m. Evans had gradually been phased out at United by Louis van Gaal but would eventually establish himself as a Premier League regular at The Hawthorns before the Black Country outfit’s relegation during the 2017/18 season.

The Northern Ireland international traded West Brom for Leicester City in 2018 after the Foxes met his relegation release clause by paying two instalments of £3.5m to secure his services. The defender enjoyed a successful career at the King Power Stadium, recording two fifth-placed Premier League finishes and being part of a side that won the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history. However, his time in the East Midlands would end with relegation to the Championship, confirming his inevitable departure at the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2023.

Surprisingly, Evans would return to Manchester United on a short-term deal, aiming to maintain his fitness ahead of the 2023/24 season. On the summer transfer window’s Deadline Day, the Red Devils confirmed that the experienced defender had signed a contract until the end of the campaign, adding another option to Erik Ten Hag’s ranks. Evans has performed admirably when called upon this term despite initially being cast aside at Old Trafford almost nine years ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evans has made 374 Premier League appearances throughout his career, scoring 14 goals along the way.

United’s recent minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe means that Evans, much like the rest of the squad and coaching staff, face an uncertain future heading into the 2024 summer transfer window. But the veteran centre-back has held his own in a side littered with younger and expensive talent and hopes to have made an impression on the decision-makers in the red half of Manchester.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 13(3) 14(5) 7(1) 13(5) 12(6) Average rating 6.85 6.60 6.42 6.46 6.61 Aerial duels won per game 3 1.1 0.4 0.7 1.6 Tackles per game 1 0.9 1.4 0.8 0.7 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.7 0.5 0.6 0.9

Dharmesh Sheth - ‘I wouldn’t be surprised’ if they tried to extend Evans’ deal at Man Utd

Sheth wouldn’t be shocked if Evans’ deal at Manchester United was extended, given his positive influence around the place and on the pitch. The Sky Sports reporter feels it would’ve been hard to believe the impact the defender could have had at Old Trafford upon his re-signing in the summer. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Jonny Evans has done well. I wouldn't be surprised if they tried to extend Evans’ contract to have him around the place and play. He's been one of the big plus points for Manchester United in his mid to late 30s. Who would have believed that at the time?”

Following INEOS’ minority takeover at Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to have the final say on footballing matters behind the scenes. That includes deciding on what transfer targets to pursue ahead of the summer market, which opens in June.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (13th March) that Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is United's ‘only approved’ option on their shortlist. According to The Metro, the Eagles star prefers a move to Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool, who are also said to be interested in the France U21 international. Olise’s contract reportedly contains a £60m release clause, which becomes active when the summer transfer window opens.

Manchester United return to action on 17th March when they host arch-rivals Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final, with a place in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on the line. Following the international break, ten Hag’s side switch their focus back to the Premier League, travelling to Brentford on 30th March, hoping to build on their 2-1 victory over the Bees in October 2023.

All statistics courtesy of the official Premier League website and WhoScored, correct as of 14-03-24.