Highlights Manchester United have opened contract talks with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The Red Devils and the 18-year-old are both said to be relaxed about his current deal.

The teenager has established himself as a regular at Man Utd, missing just one game since his debut in November 2023.

Manchester United have opened contract talks with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to extend his current deal at Old Trafford, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Steve Railston.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult 2023/24 season but Mainoo has been one of the shining lights in a disappointing campaign at the Theatre of Dreams.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent minority takeover at Man Utd means the Englishman will have the final say on football and sporting decisions behind-the-scenes. Head coach Erik ten Hag will be hopeful he will be granted more time in the dugout to watch Mainoo fully develop into a top-class Premier League footballer.

Man Utd and Mainoo 'relaxed' over new deal

The midfielder has made his breakthrough into the first team this season

According to Railston's article for the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have opened talks to extend and improve Mainoo's contract, recognising his increased role and importance to ten Hag's side. The 18-year-old's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, but discussions over a fresh terms have now begun.

Mainoo only signed his last new contract in February 2023, but established himself as a regular in the middle of the park for ten Hag's side later in the year. The teenager has impressed when called upon and initial discussions have taken place to reflect his importance to the side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo has played at international level in age category from U17's to U19's.

The six-cap England U19 international will see his wage increase should he put pen to paper on a new contract, but the same report claims that all parties are relaxed about the situation, with Mainoo's focus being on the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Performance-related bonuses in the midfielder's current deal have been triggered, which is why there is no panic over discussions from either side.

Kobbie Mainoo - stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.08 62 Pass completion 85.2% 63 Successful take-ons 1.18 80 Tackles 2.10 57 Interceptions 1.01 53 Clearances 2.18 93 Aerial duels won 1.34 72

Mainoo made his first senior Man Utd appearance when ten Hag made the bold decision to start him in the middle of the park in a Premier League victory at Everton in November 2023. The move paid off, with the youngster playing a starring role in a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park, winning the Man of the Match award in the process.

Since then, Mainoo has missed just Manchester United's FA Cup Fifth Round victory at Nottingham Forest last week, but regained his place in the side for the Red Devils' 3-1 derby defeat at Manchester City a few days later.

Mainoo has 'transformed' Man Utd

The Red Devils had been short on options in the middle of the park

In February, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo had 'transformed' Manchester United's season. The young talent has made his debuts in the FA Cup and Champions League since his first appearance at Everton and will be hopeful of establishing himself as the future of the Red Devils' midfield.

Jones also indicated that he would be surprised if Man Utd didn't offer Mainoo a new contract, given the impact he has made in his short time in ten Hag's side. The midfielder will be looking to push on and become one Europe's most exciting young talents in the remaining months of the 2023/24 season.

All statistics according to FBref , correct as of 06-03-24.