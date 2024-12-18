Manchester United remain in talks to secure a new contract for young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, and are confident of getting a deal done, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Since bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford, making his debut against Everton, Mainoo has quickly become a key player for United, despite being just 19 years old. Mainoo established himself as a first-team star for the Red Devils, earning himself a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024.

Coming through the academy and only making an impact on a senior level last season, Mainoo is unlikely to be on a wage package similar to some of the superstars in the United side. As a result, the Manchester outfit could look to reward him with a new contract, despite his current deal not expiring until 2027.

Man Utd Are Confident Mainoo Will Sign New Deal

Talks are ongoing

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has provided an update on the contract situation of Mainoo, stating that United are confident of getting a deal done. Talks are ongoing with the young midfielder, while Romano has also mentioned Harry Maguire, who has entered initial talks with the club.

"Talks continue with Kobbie, club is confident also in this case as he's considered an important part of the project, but Amad [Diallo] talks are more advanced as of now. Initial talks were confirmed also by Maguire but nothing firm/decided yet, they will keep discussing."

Romano previously confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that there is nothing to worry about for United fans when it comes to Mainoo. The England international is said to be 'very happy' at Old Trafford, with United considering him a crucial asset for now and the future.

It's no surprise that United are looking to reward Mainoo, who has been described as 'incredible', for his early impact in the first few years of his career. If his performances continue, the 19-year-old will likely start to attract interest, so extending his contract and offering him a bumper pay rise would be a smart move from the Manchester club.