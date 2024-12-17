Manchester United are reportedly set to hold talks with Joshua Zirkzee and his agent, Kia Joorabchian, in the next few days, regarding the player's impending future at Old Trafford, per reports in Italy.

Six months have passed since the Red Devils coughed up a £36.5m fee for the former Bologna forward. However, with a record of just three goals in 23 appearances, the newly-appointed boss, Ruben Amorim, may well have excluded Zirkzee from his long-term plans, and the player could be set for a departure as early as January. The Italian reports suggest a return to the Serie A could be on the cards for the 23-year-old, with Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, reportedly keen.

'Meeting Scheduled' for Zirkzee's Uncertain Future at Man Utd

The Dutchman has started just once under Amorim

Per Italian outlet, Tuttosport, Joorabchian will open talks with Manchester United regarding the future of Zirkzee, in view of the January transfer market. It is believed that Juventus are among the front-runners in the race to land the striker, and they are reportedly "not giving up" on the signing, with Motta particularly eager to reunite with the player following their shared time at Bologna.

Last month, reports emerged mooting a potential swap deal between United and the Old Lady, which would see Douglas Luiz travel to Old Trafford while Zirkzee heads the way. Later, the Dutchman netted a fine brace against Everton in the Premier League, which many thought would be the start of some improved form this term. Florian Plettenberg took to X (formerly Twitter) following the impressive performance, to note that, contrary to reports, the Red Devils had no firm intention of letting their number 11 depart in the winter transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 16 Minutes played 607 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.24 Key passes per 90 1.19 Aerial duel success rate 34.3%

Since then though, Zirkzee has failed to register a single goal contribution, only starting once from a possible four games, that being in a Europa League tie with Viktoria Plzen. It wasn't a particularly memorable performance on that night either, and journalist Samuel Luckhurst was especially critical of the player's performance, suggesting that he was "out of his depth".

Afforded just an additional 12 minutes in the high-stakes clash with Manchester City, all the signs are pointing towards a sale soon. As Juventus' interest continues to loom, Amorim may be eager to make use of the opportunity to dispatch an unwanted squad player and sign a replacement in attack to bolster the squad in January. As such, several striker targets have been linked with a move to Manchester, including the likes of Victor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 17/12/2024.