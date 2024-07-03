Highlights Manchester United are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The acquisition of De Ligt would be a major coup for United, who are in the market for a replacement for the departed Raphael Varane.

United's defenders all struggled with injuries during the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United's defensive problems throughout the 2023-24 season were well documented. The Red Devils suffered more separate injuries than any other Premier League club over the course of the campaign, and their defence was hit harder than any other area of the squad.

Lisandro Martinez missed the vast majority of the season, while Raphael Varane struggled to stay fit, and Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof also experienced spells on the treatment table. Rookie defender Willy Kambwala started a few games during the second half of the season, while Casemiro also filled in at centre-back on several occasions.

United are in the market for defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window, with Varane having left the club after just three seasons in Manchester. The Frenchman signed off with a heroic performance in United's surprise victory over neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Age of Manchester United's current centre-backs Victor Lindelof 29 Harry Maguire 31 Jonny Evans 36 Lisandro Martinez 26 Willy Kambwala 19

Who Are United Targeting in Defence?

Reds eyeing Branthwaite and De Ligt

United are interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, but had their opening offer for the Cumbrian of £35million plus add-ons rejected earlier in June. They are expected to return with an improved offer in due course, but for the time being, United supporters are getting excited about another name: Matthijs de Ligt.

United are said to be closing in on a move for the Bayern Munich defender, with a bargain £42million transfer fee being mooted. United's supporters are understandably excited about the prospect of signing De Ligt, and the fact that Bayern fans are so annoyed by the possibility of him leaving Bavaria suggests that United aren't having the wool pulled over their eyes with another high-profile import.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs De Ligt has already been involved in two major transfers during his career, joining Juventus for 85.5 million euros in 2019, before joining Bayern for 67 million euros in 2022.

United have been stung plenty of times over the past decade, often ending up with once-elite players who were now past their best. Bastian Schweinsteiger and Alexis Sanchez both immediately spring to mind, while Casemiro, although he was excellent in his maiden campaign in England, looks like he could well end up in that category too.

De Ligt, still only 24 years old, has the best years of his career ahead of him. The Dutch defender's name has been known to football fans for over half a decade after his involvement in Ajax's memorable run to the last four of the Champions League in 2018-19.

De Ligt may well have made himself known to the football world during that European Cup run, but the truth is he had already been in the team for a long time by then, despite still only being a teenager. De Ligt became the youngest player ever to feature in a European final when he lined up against Manchester United in the Europa League final in 2017, aged 17 years and 285 days.

What Mourinho Said About De Ligt

Special One's United side faced Ajax teen in EL final

"We played against De Ligt two years ago [with Manchester United in the Europa League final] and he already seemed like a 26-year-old, much more experienced than he was," Mourinho recalled of De Ligt in 2019. "Physically he is very strong. Now, two years later, he is genuinely a fantastic football player."

Of course, De Ligt has experience playing under United manager Erik ten Hag from the pair's time together in Amsterdam. Ten Hag has a penchant for Dutch players as well as players who previously played in the Eredivisie, and that has not always been a good thing.

Antony has proved, thus far, to be a poor signing for United, while another Dutch league import, Tyrell Malacia, missed the entire 2023-24 season through injury. In De Ligt, though, United will be signing an established top-class defender, who is versed with turning out for massive clubs, having also played for Juventus as well as Ajax and Bayern.

There is discontent among Bayern supporters at the club's willingness to sell De Ligt, so much so that a petition has been launched in an attempt to convince the Bayern board not to sell him. Whether that works or not, remains to be seen. United will certainly hope it doesn't, because they might just be on the cusp of their best piece of business in years.