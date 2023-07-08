Should the Qatari’s bid to takeover Manchester United be successful, this could signal disappointing news for their fans over the dream signing one of the world’s best players in Kylian Mbappe due to a UEFA transfer rule.

After months of speculation, the sale of Manchester United may finally be reaching its conclusion.

The takeover of Manchester United

With reports circulating that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani’s bid, thought to be in the region of £5+ billion, for United will be the one to be accepted by the Glazers over Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Red Devils fans everywhere rejoice.

Not only does this mean that the Glazers will no longer be involved with the ownership of the club, with reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid included a minority stake for the Americans, it also means that the club can finally put the funds into renovating the stadium and the surrounding community that a club of world-class calibre deserves.

There is also the hope that it will improve how Manchester United act in the transfer market, where they often drag out deals for most of the window, or miss out on their targets completely as they don’t act quick enough.

Another Qatari-owned club Paris Saint-Germain currently have star players including Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe and many others in their squad which would be of interest to many Premier League clubs, including the Red Devils.

However, due to a bizarre UEFA rule, should the Manchester United takeover be completed soon, Sheikh Jassim and PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi will have to prove to UEFA that they are independent from each other.

What is the UEFA transfer rule that could prevent United signing Mbappe?

This comes amid reports in June that the PSG president played a ‘significant’ role in Qatari negotiations for Man United, something he wholly denies.

If they can’t prove their neutrality from each other, then the two European giants may not be able to conduct any transfer activity of any kind, including loan moves and sales.

UEFA have already enforced this rule to AC Milan and Toulouse.

As per Get Football News France, the two sides are banned from any transfer dealings with one another for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with the football governing body concerned that they cannot operate independently due to both clubs being owned by RedBird Capital Partners.

At one point, it was uncertain whether Toulouse’s place in next season’s Europa League, after winning the 2023 French Cup, would be in jeopardy as a result.

However, UEFA granted Les Violets the access to compete after they made adjustments at board level, including removing the decision-making capacity from RedBird to prove that the two clubs were independent of each other.

What next for Kylian Mbappe?

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been the subject of transfer rumors over recent seasons.

Speculation of his future was fueled further this summer when he reportedly informed PSG that he would not be extending his contract with the French giants.

With PSG not wanting him to leave for free next summer, there are reports that he could be sold as early as this summer, as in January he will be able to pen a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.

It is widely known that his preferred destination would be Real Madrid, but after they paid £100+ million to sign 20-year-old English superstar Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the summer, it is likely that they will not have the available funds to splash out on Mbappe.

ESPN reported that PSG would be willing to listen for offers in the region of €150 million for the World Cup winner, so as to avoid losing him for free.

The Premier League could then be in play, with Mbappe being linked to some of the richest clubs in England with Liverpool, Chelsea, and the super-rich Newcastle all thought to be interested in landing the generational talent.

Manchester United are almost certainly interested, but with the club sale still not finalised, the UEFA ruling of proving independent neutrality should Qatar become the owners, and with reports coming out of United that they are concerned with FFP regulations, that would emphatically rule them out of the running for his signature.

Stranger things have happened, though, but as it stands, Mbappe is still under contract as a PSG player, and he is believed to only have his eyes firmly set on Los Blancos.