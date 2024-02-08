Highlights Manchester United's new ownership could yet give Erik ten Hag next season to lead the team too.

Ten Hag's willingness to embrace the academy and young players is helping his position.

Diogo Dalot has been a successful signing for United, with his impressive performances increasing his value to £38 million.

It's not quite the class of ‘92, but recent events show Manchester United have a youthful beating heart - and a bright future.

And that could save Erik ten Hag’s job as the Dutchman navigates a tricky second half of the season.

The signs of recovery United are showing, however, could be in the balance if INEOS investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets his next move wrong.

Ratcliffe set to assess Ten Hag's future and make changes to transfer strategy

On Ratcliffe's football agenda are ten Hag’s future, re-shaping United’s recruitment team and providing funds for summer signings that will have, his people say, a different profile and methodology to past windows.

In the meantime, teenagers Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho - along with in-form 21-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund - have lifted the gloom around Old Trafford, with United winning four and drawing one of their last five games in the League and FA Cup.

Their exploits - Mainoo’s stunning winner at Wolves, Garnacho’s speed on the break and Hojlund's power, workrate and now goals - have put a positive spin on a season promising to be one of the worst in United’s history.

Better performances are now arriving after a crippling run of injuries, which significantly weakened ten Hag’s options, although the loss of Lisandro Martinez is a huge blow.

But all eyes are now on whether Ratcliffe can successfully tap into the feel good vibe and make the right decisions in the next few months.

Ten Hag could be given another season to save job

Despite ten Hag looking for an additional striker during the winter window, Ratcliffe refused to sanction any January spending, believing United have a top-heavy squad of players, some of whom aren’t offering value for money.

Instead, United sent 10 players on loan last month, including first-teamers Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri.

Ratcliffe’s refusal to open the chequebook was taken as a clear signal that ten Hag will be replaced in the summer.

But senior sources at the club say that’s not decided - and ten Hag may be given another season to press on with his vision of the ‘new’ United.

In his favour, say insiders, is his willingness to embrace young talent emerging from the academy, with the Dutchman adept at combining youth with experience during his Ajax days.

There’s also been an acceptance that alongside months of takeover uncertainty and speculation over his own future, ten Hag has had to deal with significant disciplinary issues. Not only around Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but also navigating high-profile legal situations with Mason Greenwood and Antony.

In short, the United boss has been fire-fighting on so many fronts that Ratcliffe, right-hand man David Brailsford and new incoming CEO Omar Berrada are in no immediate hurry to create more instability at the club by sacking ten Hag just two seasons into football’s toughest job.

That, though, will change if United have a poor end to the season and don’t make a real fight of trying to make the top four in the remaining months of the campaign.

Dalot now worth double fee Man United paid

Diogo Dalot was just a teenager when Jose Mourinho persuaded United to pay £19million for the defender.

Amid plenty of transfer failures by United, Dalot has been a resounding success, with recent eye-catching performances bringing widespread praise - especially his outstanding block to stop Jarrod Bowen scoring for West Ham last Sunday - his performance saw him labelled as "outstanding" by Statman Dave on X.

Diogo Dalot's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Average match rating 6.91 Clearances per game 3.0 Tackles per game 2.2 Interceptions per game 1.0 Key passes per game 1.0 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 8/2/2024

His versatility - being able to play in both full-back positions - has added to his game and his natural attacking instinct has enabled Erik ten Hag to give him license to roam into midfield.

His growing maturity and experience has had a positive effect on his value too, which is now placed at £38million - double what the club paid for him.

Ten Hag facing key call ahead of Villa clash

Ten Hag is facing a dilemma at Aston Villa that could upset the balance of his team - and halt their run of improving results.

With Lisandro Martinez out at least until April with knee ligament damage, ten Hag must work out who to play on the left side of central defence.

Luke Shaw has already proved this season that he can comfortably handle the position. But Shaw has recently formed a dangerous partnership with Marcus Rashford down United’s left flank.

Moving the defender to centre-back will break that connection, but Martinez has proved the value of having a left-sided defender at the heart of defence.

With full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia still injured, it’s a quandary for ten Hag whether to partner Harry Maguire with Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof or Jonny Evans in the centre and leave Shaw at left-back.

Fans will be hoping if he moves Shaw inside, there’s no return to left-back for Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who played in the position after arriving on loan from Fiorentina.

United lost to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray at Old Trafford in an experiment that didn’t work.