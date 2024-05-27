Highlights INEOS owns French side Nice as well as a significant stake in Manchester United.

Both Nice and United secured qualification for next season's Europa League.

UEFA's multi-club ownership rules could see one of the clubs demoted to the Europa Conference League.

INEOS could have a tricky decision to make following Manchester United's victory in the FA Cup final. United's 2-1 win over rivals City at Wembley saw them qualify for the Europa League, having originally failed to make it into Europe via their final Premier League position after finishing eighth.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company also owns French club Nice, who qualified for the Europa League by finishing fifth in Ligue 1. UEFA's multi-club ownership rules dictate that two clubs with the same owners cannot compete in the same competition, unless specific conditions are met.

INEOS currently owns a 27 per cent stake in United but further planned investment would see their stake in the club rise above UEFA's 30 per cent threshold for multi-club ownership rules to apply. INEOS owns 100 per cent of Nice having completed a takeover of the club in 2019.

How INEOS Could Get Around Issue

Possible workaround

If INEOS does increase its stake in United to above 30 per cent, then in order for both United and Nice to compete in the Europa League next season, INEOS would have to demonstrate that it does not share any joint management across both clubs.

Should INEOS be unable to demonstrate that, one of the two clubs could be forced to drop to the UEFA Conference League in the 2024-25 season. A report by L'Equipe - per Get Football News France - said that Nice would ordinarily take precedence, having recorded a higher league finish, but that United would likely be favoured in this situation.

An INEOS statement said the company was confident that the matter will be resolved. Per Manchester World, it said:

“We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with UEFA. We are confident that we have a route forward for next season in Europe.”

Where United Are With Ten Hag Decision

End-of-season review under way

Meanwhile, United reportedly began conducting their end-of-season review on Monday, and the outcome of it will go some way to determining the future of manager Erik ten Hag. It was reported on the eve of the FA Cup final that Ten Hag would lose his job after the final, regardless of the outcome of the match against City.

However, two days on and the Dutchman remains in situ, and there is appetite among a significant portion of United supporters for him to keep his job. United underperformed in three of the four competitions they entered at the beginning of the season, recording their lowest-ever Premier League finish and succumbing to early exits in the Champions League and the League Cup.

Ten Hag has, however, had to contend with a multitude of injuries, particularly in defence, across the campaign, as well as the distraction of INEOS's protracted takeover. Ten Hag was bullish in his post-match press conference, telling reporters: "Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."