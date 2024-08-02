Highlights Manchester United are seeking a cut-price deal to acquire Sofyan Amrabat permanently.

Any deal for Amrabat won't obstruct pursuit of other midfield targets like Youssouf Fofana and Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United are also closing in on signing former Arsenal prodigy Chido Obi-Martin.

Manchester United are continuing to negotiate with Fiorentina over potentially bringing Sofyan Amrabat back to the club on a permanent basis, after expressing their lack of willing to pay the £20m option to buy present in his previous loan deal at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

However, if Manchester United are successful and able to bring down the cost of the Morrocan, it is unlikely that the permanent arrival of the midfielder will halt the club from pursuing new targets for the midfield, amidst interest in French midfielder Youssouf Fofana, as the final fee bringing him back to Old Trafford is unlikely to be substantial enough to deter the club from other big signings.

Amrabat, 27, was brought to the Red Devils following a strong campaign for Morocco in the 2022 World Cup, but endured a mixed spell in which he started just 10 Premier League matches in total, but an upturn in form toward the end of the season, with a particularly impressive display against Manchester City in their FA Cup victory, may have convinced United to chase him on a permanent basis.

Amrabat Deal "Wouldn't Interfere" With Other Signings

United are seeking a cut-price deal, and would likely continue spending

Sofyan Amrabat's form toward the back end of the 2023/24 season for Manchester United, a season which was of mixed success for both player and club, has convinced the club of at least pursuing a purchase of the Moroccan midfielder, but not for the fee initially proposed as an option in Amrabat's loan deal that took him to Manchester last season.

However, if United successfully haggle the fee down to a lower price, deemed more acceptable by the Red Devils, then sporting director Dan Ashworth will likely be able to continue spending on other, bigger, targets, with AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana subject to interest from both United and AC Milan.

Sheth exclusively reported the news on Amrabat and Manchester United's midfield plans to us:

"Youssouf Fofana is another player that they've [Manchester United] been looking at, but Milan are very interested in him, and Sofyan Amrabat. That situation doesn't go away. They're still in talks with Fiorentina over reducing the option price that they had on the initial loan deal, which was £20m. "They don't want to pay that much, they want to pay less. But I'm told that if that fee does come down, and United do go ahead and try and buy Sofyan Amrabat, it wouldn't interfere with another big signing, because the fee wouldn't be so much for them to think 'we haven't got any other money to be able to bring in another midfielder', and they might be able to strengthen the squad as a whole."

Manchester United Closing on Obi-Martin

The former Arsenal prospect recently departed North London

Manchester United are reportedly nearing an agreement to sign former Arsenal prodigy Chido Obi-Martin in the coming days, Sheth also revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 16-year-old hot prospect recently departed Arsenal after failing to agree new terms, and despite having bigger offers elsewhere is close to joining United, although the deal is not completed just yet.

The prospect scored 32 goals in just 18 games in the U18's Premier League last season, including 10 in one game against Liverpool in the U16's, and has been described as "deadly" by scout Ben Mattinson.

Sheth explained the nearing move exclusively to GIVEMESPORT:

"Now, with regard to where he's going to go to, we understand that Manchester United are very close now to agreeing terms with Chido Obi-Martin and his representatives. So this one could accelerate quite quickly in the coming days, in the coming hours."

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 02-08-24.