Recently departed Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the Manchester United job following the news that Erik ten Hag will be out of jobs in the summer - but despite the links, his future has been labelled as 'interesting' having also been linked with the England job should Gareth Southgate leave his post after EURO 2024.

Pochettino was surprisingly let go by Chelsea on Tuesday evening after two-day talks with the Blues, putting him onto the merry-go-round with the summer's transfer news dominated by managerial changes as opposed to player moves. With Juventus, Barcelona and more all seeing their managers depart this week, the Argentine is in the frame for multiple jobs and it isn't thought that he will be short of offers. But with previous reports linking him with the England job, Charlotte Duncker has suggested that any United move for his signature could pose a problem with the Three Lions' interest in mind.

Duncker: Pochettino Move "an Interesting One"

The former Chelsea boss could move to United in the coming weeks

Speaking on the Back Pages Podcast, Duncker claimed that Pochettino could well be in United's eyesight over the coming weeks with Ten Hag set to be given his marching orders after the weekend's FA Cup final clash against City - and talks may advance to the point where England bosses turn their shoulder. She said:

“Obviously, they’ve got the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday. You were talking earlier about the managerial merry-go-round, and it would be an interesting one for Mauricio Pochettino. Does he stick in terms of someone like Manchester United? “I think he’s keen to have talks with them if that positive becomes available - and maybe it won’t get to the position where he’s offered the England job. “He said in the past that he will be interested in managing the national team, but will we see it get that far?”

Erik Ten Hag is Set to Be Sacked by Manchester United

A disappointing season for the Red Devils will see the Dutchman leave

A report by The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg on Friday stated that Ten Hag will depart after the FA Cup final, with his final game in charge set to be under the famous Wembley arch against their bitter rivals City.

It's poor timing from United to have been searching for other managerial candidates - including holding talks with Kieran McKenna - ahead of the crunch clash, but Ten Hag's poor campaign has seen the writing on the wall for quite some time.

Erik Ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Manchester United divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals conceded 58 =5th xG 61.13 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

An eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, a shambolic Champions League campaign that saw them win just one of their league games and an early Carabao Cup exit has provided a dismal season for the Red Devils and even an FA Cup triumph may not be enough to leave fans happy.

Pochettino, by contrast, had an equally poor first half at Chelsea with the Blues tenth in the league at Christmas, but a positive 2024 saw them end up in sixth place after a five-game winning run at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United finished with a negative goal difference for the first time since 1989-90.

With the Blues in European competition next season and United relying on their own success to feature on the continent next season, Pochettino, described as 'outstanding' by Eddie Howe, may well provide that push for United next season.

