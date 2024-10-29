Ruben Amorim is being targeted as the man to succeed Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, and he may not be the only Sporting figure to make such a move to Old Trafford.

Known for his tactical intelligence and ability to develop young players, Amorim has turned Sporting into a competitive force in Portugal and if he makes the move, there will be speculation around which of his stars could follow him to the Red Devils.

Former Sporting key men Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte would both support the appointment of Amorim and there would be hope around Old Trafford that the tactician could elevate their levels quickly. But Manchester United’s squad still has room for further growth and there are some intriguing options at Sporting that could appeal.

Gyokeres is Potential Option for Red Devils

Sweden international has thrived at Sporting

The most high profile star that Manchester United could target is Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres, who has thrived under Amorim and become one of the most efficient strikers in the Primeira Liga.

Known for his physicality, finishing, and good hold-up play, Gyokeres has the qualities needed to succeed in the Premier League and has been scouted by a host of major Champions League clubs.

His work ethic and movement makes him an interesting fit for Manchester United’s frontline at a time when it remains unclear whether Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are going to turn into the effective frontmen they need to complement Marcus Rashford and others.

There has been talk within football circles over the course of this season that Gyokeres would most likely follow Amorim to his next club but, despite reports they remain on the lookout, a forward does not seem like a main priority for the Red Devils just yet.

In fact, one of the most important areas of attention for Manchester United is the midfield, and there is a Sporting man that has been on their radar for some time.

Viktor Gyokeres' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee Viktor Gyokeres Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Shot-creating actions 6.25 2.41 3.04 Shots 4.20 1.38 2.39 Key passes 2.05 0.69 1.30 Shots on target 1.82 1.03 1.30 Goals 1.36 0.34 0.22 Assists 0.11 0.00 0.22 Statistics correct as of 29/10/2024

Hjulmand Admired by Old Trafford Recruiters

He would bring stability and defensive cover

We have been reporting how Morten Hjulmand - who reportedly has a release clause worth €80m (£67m) - is admired by Manchester United recruiters and that his traits fit with the next phase of their team build as they look to add strength in depth in the middle of the park.

He has been a vital piece of Sporting’s midfield under Amorim, bringing stability and defensive cover. Known for his positioning and calm decision-making, Hjulmand could provide the Red Devils with a much-needed long-term solution in defensive midfield - and it would be ideal for Manchester United to understand from Amorim how well he would fit.

There is a view he would allow the squad's creative players more freedom, while also adding balance to a midfield that needs a more reliable presence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morten Hjulmand has made 12 tackles over the course of his first seven Primeira Liga outings this season

Inacio Holds Most Intrigue at Centre-Back

Premier League giants expected to make significant signing in 2025

Defensively, it is Goncalo Inacio that holds most intrigue as one of the most promising young centre-backs in Portuguese football.

He is known for his ball-playing ability and composure under pressure, and there has been some expectation that Manchester United will look to make a significant signing in defence in 2025.

Another element of importance would be his experience in a back-three system, which could help the Red Devils adapt to Amorim’s methods.

As an outside option, Geovany Quenda is an emerging talent that could certainly look to make the step into English football. He has shown flashes of class and has earned Amorim’s trust. As the forward looks to develop, that bond could prove to be key.

If Amorim becomes Manchester United’s next boss, these Sporting players could help ease the transition, bringing familiarity with his tactics and philosophy to Old Trafford.

