Manchester United are still able to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer and wouldn’t have to wait until January to register him due to a little-known loophole including striker Rasmus Hojlund who, thanks to his age, doesn’t need to be registered as a non-homegrown player (NHG).

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a tricky start to the new campaign but adding someone of Rabiot’s ilk and experience could boost their chances of getting back on track after the October international break.

Despite the summer transfer window coming to a firm close on 31 August, free agents are still eligible to join Premier League clubs – but that does, however, come with some caveats. That said, the Red Devils have a loophole, explained in full below, that can be exploited.

Loophole Allows Rabiot to Join Man Utd

Hojlund could lend a hand in striking a deal for the Frenchman

What could facilitate Rabiot’s move to Greater Manchester is that footballers, who are under the age of 21, do not need to be registered as part of the senior team and can therefore free up space for further additions, per talkSPORT.

Therefore, the likes of Hojlund, already 21, does not take up a NHG spot in the squad, allowing free agents, such as Rabiot, to join the squad. Alejandro Garnacho, one of the best teenage players in the English top tier, can also free up space thanks to his tender age.

As things stand, there are a maximum of 17 spots – out of 25 – for NHG allowed – and Ten Hag’s side currently boast the exact amount with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Matthjis de Ligt and Bruno Fernandes at the Dutchman’s disposal.

Following the closure of the summer trading period, all 20 Premier League sides have been given until Saturday 14 September to submit their 25-man squads for the first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rabiot has recorded 47 goals and a further 32 assists across his 452-game career.

That said, free agents are a separate case. Permitting there is space in the squad or the player in question is under the age of 21, they are legally able to be immediately registered across the course of the year.

And while Rabiot does not fall into either of the categories, the little-known loophole including 21-year-old Hojlund could boost his chances of moving to the 13-time Premier League champions and being able to play straightaway.

Man Utd Set to Enter Talks for Free Agent Rabiot

Red Devils would need to pay the Frenchman £220,000-per-week

Manchester United have opened dialogue with the agents of Saint-Maurice-born Rabiot, 29 years of age, per the Daily Star, and on the back of Scott McTominay’s adieu and Casemiro’s poor run of form, he’d be a welcome addition to the Old Trafford faithful.

And while the central midfielder’s services would cost very little thanks to his free agency status, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Manchester United – and other potential suitors – have been quoted £220,000-per-week for his wages.

Rabiot, McTominay, Casemiro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Rabiot McTominay Casemiro Minutes 2,651 1,893 1,987 Goals 5 7 1 Assists 3 1 2 Pass success rate (%) 84.4 81.5 82.6 Aerials won per game 1.8 1.2 1.7 Tackles per game 1.9 1.5 3.3 Interceptions per game 0.8 0.4 0.7 Overall rating 7.07 6.71 6.97

The midfielder, a 48-cap France international, played a key role in Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 campaign, proving he’s still able to perform at the top level, and he’d be a shrewd pick-up for Ten Hag and Co, especially with Arsenal, too, being approached.