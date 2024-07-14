Highlights Manchester United could still be considering Ivan Toney, despite securing a deal for Joshua Zirkzee.

Toney could be available for as little as £40 million.

United are also said to be eyeing Ajax's Brian Brobbey.

Manchester United could still move for Ivan Toney after the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutchman has become the first signing of the INEOS era at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old arrives in the north-west having scored 11 goals in Serie A last season, and is expected to be brought in to provide Rasmus Hojlund with cover and competition.

Reports last week suggested that United have held talks with England duo Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, moves which many believe could've been off the table with Zirkzee joining the club. However, Romano has refused to rule out a move for the pair, suggesting that now the deal for the Dutch youngster is completed, INEOS will weigh up their options regarding a potential further striker addition.

United Could Still Sign Toney

The England striker could be available for £40 million

After enduring an eight-month ban from the game due to a betting scandal, Toney is back in the flow of things with regards to his football, featuring 17 times towards the back end of last season. The centre-forward - labelled as "world-class" by Bees manager Thomas Frank - is now competing with England at the Euros. The former Newcastle striker is also the subject of interest from Manchester United, with Brentford reportedly willing to allow the player to move for a fee in the region of £60 million.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that United had been deliberating whether to opt for a more experienced signing up front, or to move for someone in the ilk of Zirkzee. Although going down the latter route, the transfer journalist didn't rule out the prospect of United still pursuing Toney:

"Look at the moment, I'm not aware of anything advanced for these two players [Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin]. They've discussed these players internally, but it was already weeks ago when they were considering several options. "Around the end of May, beginning of June, they were still deciding internally whether they want to sign an experienced striker like maybe a Toney, or a young striker like Joshua Zirkzee. Now they have closed the Zirkzee deal, then we will see."

While adding a third forward with a significant outlay feels unlikely, perhaps INEOS have greater reservations around the capabilities of Rasmus Hojlund than has been reported. The Dane arrived for a hefty £72 million last summer, and managed ten goals in a mixed debut campaign. It's possible that a profile like Toney could provide a nice balance of options for Erik ten Hag, but having all three at the club may inflate the squad to in this area.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Zirkzee Toney Appearances 34 17 Goals 11 4 Assists 4 2 Shots Per 90 2.74 3.17 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 0.37 Key Passes Per 90 1.4 0.75 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 3.17 2.42

United Also Looking at Brobbey

The 22-year-old is valued at £30 million

The targeting of strikers doesn't stop with Zirkzee and Toney, with the Sun reporting that United are set to 'battle' with Arsenal for Ajax's Brian Brobbey. The young Dutchman scored 22 goals in 43 appearances last season, and is available for a modest £30 million.

After signing Zirkzee, a move for another young striker would appear unlikely, although it's evident that Ten Hag and the club's hierarchy are desperately looking to strengthen their attacking cohort. With Anthony Martial leaving and Marcus Rashford's future uncertain, these offensive areas could begin to look depleted, so several additions could be required.

