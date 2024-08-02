Highlights Manchester United are targeting Noussair Mazraoui to provide cover in both full-back positions.

Mazraoui is eager to join United and will likely replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, but may also solve issues for Erik ten Hag's team on the left.

United are also looking to sign another centre-back and a midfielder, with Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte the likely additions.

Manchester United's pursuit of Noussair Mazraoui continues and the north-west club are reportedly targeting him as cover in both full-back positions in a fresh transfer twist, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mazraoui, who has fallen in the pecking order at Bayern Munich, has been identified as United's first choice full-back target this summer. The two clubs remained locked in negotiations over a deal, with proceedings expected to accelerate once Aaron Wan-Bissaka departs Old Trafford, with his transfer to West Ham growing closer.

The Moroccan is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, and is 'patiently waiting' for a switch to United. While on the surface, as he's replacing Wan-Bissaka, it would appear the right-back is being acquired to operate in his most natural position, although the Manchester club's hierarchy are reportedly attracted to the player's versatility, and believe he can be used to fill left-back inefficiencies within Erik ten Hag's squad.

Romano: United see Mazraoui Playing in Both Full-Back Positions

The defender has been used on the left previously

Having already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer, it's shaping up to be a busy transfer window for the Red Devils. Attentions have turned to upgrading in the right-back position, with Wan-Bissaka expected to make way for Mazraoui.

The Bayern defender, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax, has fallen behind the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Sacha Boey at the Allianz, and is eager to find a new footballing home where he'll receive more regular minutes. It's understood that talks are ongoing between the two clubs over a deal, with an agreement expected to be reached once Wan-Bissaka's move materialises.

While upgrading at right-back and providing Diogo Dalot with increased competition will be of paramount importance to Ten Hag, the Dutchman arguably has greater issues at left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to struggle with injuries, with the former starting just 12 Premier League games last season and the latter starting none.

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT of interest in Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Miguel Gutierrez for the left-back spot, but now they could be about to kill two birds with one stone.

Instead of having to dip into the market and sign another left-back who may block Shaw and Malacia's minutes when they are fit, Mazraoui could be deployed in this position regularly. The 26-year-old started seven games there for Bayern last season, and Romano confirmed on X that using him on the left is part of United's plans:

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Mazraoui Wan-Bissaka Appearances 19 22 Assists 3 2 Pass Accuracy 88.3% 83.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.74 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 1.13 0.61 Expected Assists Per 90 0.18 0.07 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.56 1.52 Tackles Per 90 2.41 2.12 Interceptions Per 90 1.5 2.07

United Also Looking at a Centre-Back and a Midfielder

De Ligt and Ugarte are the most touted signings

Romano also revealed today, on his Daily Briefing, that United are in the market for another central defender and a midfielder, alongside the acquisition of Mazraoui.

Leny Yoro's 3-month injury lay-off is likely to prove to be the catalyst for United stepping up their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. Bayern's asking price of £42 million remains a potential stumbling block in negotiations, but Ten Hag is keen to reunite with his defensive prodigy who he unearthed at Ajax.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte remains the most likely midfield addition, with United given fresh optimism over a potential deal for the Uruguayan, amid Joao Neves' imminent arrival at the Parc des Princes.

