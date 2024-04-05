Highlights Manchester United's pursuit of Dan Ashworth has been halted by a refusal to pay Newcastle's asking price.

Both clubs are currently in transfer limbo, which is negatively impacting the summer plans of both - especially the Red Devils.

Ashworth's reputation as a top director of football could transform Man United's recruitment fortunes.

Manchester United's pursuit of Dan Ashworth continues to hang in the balance with the Red Devils refusing to budge over Newcastle's valuation of their sporting director - and that is claimed to be ruining their summer plans, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United agreed personal terms with Ashworth in February, but by refusing to pay Newcastle's £20million valuation of the transfer guru, the Magpies have since put him on gardening leave. It has left both clubs in transfer limbo, with both unsure of what lies ahead in the summer in huge windows that could determine the state of their summer activity. But whilst Newcastle are still planning ahead to a future without Ashcroft, United can effectively not kickstart their business until Ashworth walks thtough the door - and that is beginning to negatively impact them, according to Romano.

Dan Ashworth Transfer Latest As Manchester United Move Hangs In Balance

Ashworth remains in transfer limbo with both clubs unable to agree a fee

A report by Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside, suggests that whilst tracks are being made to bring Ashworth into the club, there is beginning to be a sticking point in which the lack of time spent in the United boardroom on his behalf will slowly affect their transfer window.

Romano said: “Sticking with Man United, the negotiation with Newcastle is still ongoing for Dan Ashworth.

“It’s not been easy, as expected, but Man United are still working to have Ashworth and Jason Wilcox as soon as possible.

“This delay can of course make the process slower in terms of the club’s strategy, but the vision will always be there thanks to the co-owners and new people at the club.”

Omar Berrada has joined from Manchester City as CEO, negotiations are taking place to bring Jason Wilcox in, but in essence, none of that can get moving until Ashworth comes to the table. Furthermore, with Newcastle a direct rival for European football, any work Ashworth would hypothetically do at St. James’ Park would negatively impact United in the long-run.

And, with United in need of a serious rebuild in the summer, they can't afford to waste any time in bringing the Magpies transfer guru into the building to help them turn around their poor recruitment fortunes.

How Dan Ashworth Could Transform Manchester United Into A Serious Force

Ashworth took up a Technical Director role at Brighton back in early 2019, and oversaw a period at the club that has seen the Seagulls tally up record profits for a Premier League outfit for any given year.

The signings of Leandro Trossard, Moises Caicedo, Evan Ferguson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Kaoru Mitoma and Marc Cucurella all came under Ashworth’s guidance, alongside the sale of Ben White to Arsenal - and that has set Brighton up for the future with their multi-million-pound sales putting them massively into the green.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dan Ashworth held a role with the FA from for six years, helping develop the future of the game for men, women and youth teams.

It’s been a similar story at Newcastle. Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon have all been immense signings on Tyneside, whilst this summer’s signings of Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento are finally starting to bear fruit - and that is a reason why Manchester United are heavily interested in his services.

With United’s own signings in the past few seasons failing to inspire, namely the likes of Antony, Sofyan Amrabat and Jadon Sancho, fans will be eager to avoid transfer window disappointment once again.

A budget at United is always enough to bring in multiple top talents, and with Ashworth at the helm, there should be a renewed confidence that they can turn the tide for good.

Related How Manchester United Could be Banned From Europe in 2024/25 Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment in Manchester United means the Red Devils may not be allowed to play in Europe next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-04-24.