Highlights Manchester United are considering appointing Newcastle United director Dan Ashworth as part of a rebuild at Old Trafford.

With a recent 25% takeover, wholesale changes are set to take place behind the scenes at Manchester United.

Ashworth has done a superb job at Newcastle and Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly considering appointing Newcastle United director Dan Ashworth as part of a rebuild at Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an internal update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

With a 25% takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently confirmed, wholesale changes are set to take place behind the scenes. Ratcliffe is looking to revamp how the Manchester club is run and appointing new members of staff in the boardroom is likely to be in the pipeline. Some alterations have already taken place, and Ashworth could be someone who arrives through the door in the near future.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief has done a superb job in helping guide Newcastle since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over at St James' Park, and Manchester United are now reportedly keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

Dan Ashworth a target for United

Chief executive Richard Arnold, who has dedicated 16 years to Old Trafford, was the first person to head through the exit door as part of a change in direction for United. There are indications that John Murtough may also exit, as the Daily Star reports that he is likely to be the next key figure relieved of his duties.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m All fees according to Transfermarkt

With the Glazers spending a hefty amount of money on players who have ultimately failed to deliver since their respective moves to Old Trafford, Ratcliffe will undoubtedly be keen to alter their transfer strategy going forward. Appointing someone like Ashworth could be key in implementing any changes, and INEOS are said to appreciate the Newcastle chief, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

It's understood that United want to appoint both Paul Mitchell and Ashworth to overhaul their current transfer dealings. Although Ashworth hasn't been with the Magpies for too long, the attraction of joining a club the size of the Manchester outfit might be too big to turn down. With the January transfer window now in full flow, United might be hoping to get something over the line in the coming days or weeks in order to take advantage of the transfer market before the end of the month.

Related Man Utd could be 'tempted' to sign Johan Bakayoko to replace Mason Greenwood As Erik ten Hag looks to iron out his side's goalscoring woes, he may look to sign the PSV Eindhoven starlet in January.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle won't stand in the way

Journalist Jacobs has suggested that the feeling in the industry is that Newcastle won't stand in the way of Ashworth and the Manchester club are expected to make an approach to tempt him with a move to Old Trafford. The journalist adds that the project at United could excite Ashworth, while he may feel that Newcastle might struggle to go to the next level. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"The feeling within the industry is that an approach will come and the feeling within the industry is that Newcastle wouldn't stand in Ashworth's way if he wants to move. But Ashworth did an interview only a few months ago saying he's happy at Newcastle and he likes the project. But clearly what helps is not only Manchester United's history and the INEOS factor, because Ashworth knows them well, but also the fact that Newcastle may not be able to build on last season. So Newcastle qualifying back-to-back seasons for Champions League is one thing, but Newcastle ninth in the table, and not able to consolidate on last season, versus Manchester United with fresh new plans under INEOS might just tempt Ashworth."

Changes are desperately needed

Although plenty of blame for United's recent troubles are aimed directly at the manager, changes upstairs will be necessary if they want to bring success back to the club. Multiple failed signings for obscene fees on hefty wages is a strategy that simply hasn't worked, and there's no doubt United supporters will welcome alterations behind the scenes.

Erik ten Hag has faced plenty of difficulties since arriving at the club, some his fault and some not, but a well-organised boardroom will undoubtedly help give the Dutch tactician the tools to turn things around at United.