The Red Devils are now closing in on bringing the 53-year-old to Old Trafford.

The two clubs have been in negotiations regarding a compensation package.

Manchester United are in talks to appoint Newcastle United director Dan Ashworth, and according to a report from The Telegraph, the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief is edging closer to moving to Old Trafford.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS arriving earlier in the year, United are undergoing major changes in the background. Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada are among those to have been appointed so far, but the Red Devils are continuing to bring in the right people behind the scenes to help steer the Manchester club in the right direction.

Ashworth Closing in on Man Utd Move

United are pushing to bring him to Old Trafford

According to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph, Manchester United are now 'edging closer' to appointing Ashworth, with Newcastle working to bring in a replacement. The 53-year-old is currently on gardening leave as the two clubs agree a compensation package, but it looks as though we're at the final stage of talks.

Ashworth played a crucial role in helping the Magpies qualify for Champions League football, and he's set to be part of a wider team at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe is working from the top down, bringing in a host of different figures to help manage the club.

The Manchester outfit were initially quoted £20m for Ashworth by Newcastle, according to The Guardian, and if United were unwilling to dip their hands in their pockets, he wouldn't be able to make the move to Old Trafford until 2026. With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Ratcliffe will be hoping to have Ashworth in place as soon as possible to help with recruitment.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that United feel that Newcastle's valuation of Ashworth is 'incredible' and they don't believe that a sporting director should be priced at £20m. The respected reporter names Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier, and Callum Wilson as players the Magpies will likely charge less for.

Ashworth will certainly have a huge task on his hands when he does eventually arrive at the club. United's recruitment over the last few years has been disastrous, signing players on high wages with little sell-on value.

Man Utd Need to Alter Their Strategy

Some of United's highest-paid players are struggling

One of United's major issues has been their wage bill, with some of the players earning a significant amount struggling to live up to their significant salary. If the Red Devils want to offload these highly paid stars, clubs who might be interested will be put off by the money they earn each week.

As per Spotrac, Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, and Casemiro are among the top-four earners at Old Trafford. Casemiro has struggled this season, Varane has spent a large portion out injured, while Martial hasn't lived up to the expectations placed on him when he burst onto the scene.