Highlights Manchester United have placed Dan Ashworth at the top of their shortlist to become their next sporting director, following recent changes at Old Trafford.

Ashworth's potential appointment comes with complications, as he is currently contracted to Newcastle and may not be able to begin work at Man Utd until 2025.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover of the club allows him to make decisions on transfers, contracts, and manager appointments, with the reported possibility of becoming the majority owner in the future.

Manchester United have made Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth their No. 1 target to take up the same role at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have recently seen INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of the club ratified by the Premier League, meaning the English businessman can begin to take charge of football operations.

Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag will feel under pressure to secure Champions League qualification ahead of the 2024/25 season, with potential changes on the horizon.

John Murtough, the current football director at Old Trafford, is expected to leave his role at Old Trafford shortly.

Man Utd prioritising Ashworth’s appointment

Ashworth is currently enjoying a successful tenure at Newcastle

Following Ratcliffe’s minority takeover at Manchester United, there are likely to be several changes on and off the pitch at Old Trafford. Several old regime members have already left the Manchester giants, with Omar Berrada replacing former chief executive Richard Arnold in January.

The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards broke the news that Newcastle are braced for Ashworth's departure, who has piqued the interest of Man Utd. Senior figures at St. James’ Park have been preparing for the 52-year-old’s exit for several days. United would have to pay a multi-million-pound compensation settlement to extract Ashworth from his current contract in the North East.

The former FA director would also have to take a lengthy period of gardening leave, which could prevent him from taking on his role at Manchester United until 2025. Sources close to Ashworth have explained that he is happy at Newcastle and is focused on the challenges ahead for the Tyneside outfit.

Ornstein has backed Edwards’ claim and revealed that the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion chief is Man Utd’s top target. The journalist also adds that no agreement has been reached with Ashworth to move to Old Trafford but reveals that he is considered a shrewd talent spotter and would play a significant role in Man Utd’s recruitment regime.

The Newcastle man’s appointment, described as a "boardroom wizard" by ChronicleLive journalist Aaron Stokes, would be a statement appointment by Ratcliffe, who wants to transform the 20-time English champions’ fortunes by turning them into a winning machine once again. Providing the latest news on X, Ornstein said:

“Man Utd make Dan Ashworth top target for sporting director. Not agreed + no approach to Newcastle yet but anticipated + situation expected to develop rapidly. Complicated by being contracted to #NUFC, but 52yo said to be open to move.”

What Ratcliffe’s takeover means at Man Utd

Ratcliffe has seen his takeover approved by the Premier League and FA

Ratcliffe’s minority shareholder will see the Englishman take a hands-on approach to changes at Old Trafford. The 71-year-old will oversee all footballing and sporting decisions behind the scenes, which will give him the responsibility of deciding votes on transfers, player contracts, and manager appointments.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt, correct as of February 2024

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe will reportedly get first refusal on becoming the club's majority owner if the Glazers decide to sell their shares in the next 12 months. INEOS have promised to invest in Old Trafford and Manchester United’s Carrington training complex, both of which have been criticised for falling short of the standards their Premier League rivals have set. Ratcliffe also aims to secure a fourth European Cup title for the Manchester giants and invest more money into the women’s team.