Highlights Manchester United targets Matthijs de Ligt after Euro 2024, with Bayern Munich seeking at least €50m.

De Ligt open to Old Trafford move, potentially replacing Casemiro.

Manchester United also scouting Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, valued at £40m.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt can ‘happen quickly’ after Euro 2024 concludes, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who has revealed that his employers are keen to receive at least £42 million (€50m) for his signature.

Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton, a once-capped England international, initially emerged as the Old Trafford side’s primary target given his age, talent and experience in the Premier League - 35 outings, to be precise, but the financial side of the deal has meant their pursuit has hit a stumbling block.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2023/24 Premier League season was the first time Manchester United had finished on negative goal difference since 1989/90.

After having a bid worth £35 million (plus add-ons) swiftly rejected for the Englishman, Erik ten Hag’s attention has been diverted to an ex-player of his, de Ligt. The imperious centre-half played 70 times for the 54-year-old at Ajax and could soon be poised to reunite with his former boss with the fee seemingly the only obstacle left as things stand.

Man Utd Move for De Lift Could ‘Happen Quickly’

Bayern demand at least £42 million for the Dutchman

Close

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg insisted that the Red Devils are ready to move quickly once De Ligt’s Euro 2024 campaign with the Netherlands is finished this summer. He also revealed that a financial package of £42 million (€50m) should suffice.

“It can happen quickly after the Euros if Manchester United put the right offer on the table. Bayern want at least €50m plus bonus payments as revealed. Understand there are officials at #MUFC who are surprised that Bayern would let De Ligt go. “De Ligt, keen to join ManUtd as Ten Hag made clear to him that he really wants him! Vincent Kompany with other plans next season.”

Having fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena with the likes of Eric Dier, Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano all impressing last season, an out-of-favour De Ligt is reportedly ‘open’ to an Old Trafford move in the coming weeks and months.

In 2023/24 alone, Leiderdorp-born de Ligt, a 45-cap Netherlands international, was reduced to just 1,924 minutes of action - 1,387 of which came in the Bundesliga, which, once again, showcases his unfavourable position at the club.

Ten Hag, thanks to his pre-existing relationship with the man in question, is reportedly pushing for De Ligt to be Old Trafford-bound this summer, and he could certainly be a cheaper alternative to Branthwaite, with the 13-time Premier League champions eager not to get involved in a lengthy and potentially expensive saga.

Related De Ligt the 'Most Likely' Man Utd Centre-Back Signing Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt, and are working on the deal.

Man Utd Scouting £40m-Worth Joao Gomes

Wolves midfielder ‘idolises’ Casemiro

Close

While De Ligt has been earmarked as a potential Raphael Varane replacement, the inevitable departure of Casemiro also lands the club in hot water with them having to scour the market for a suitable successor for the Brazilian.

That said, Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Joao Gomes, who reportedly 'idolises' the aforementioned Casemiro, is being scouted by the club ahead of a potential summer move, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Gomes and Casemiro - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Gomes Casemiro Minutes 2,660 1,987 Goals/Assists 2/1 1/2 Pass success rate (%) 83.3 82.6 Tackles per game 3.8 3.3 Interceptions per game 0.5 0.7 Clearances per game 0.9 2.6 Overall rating 6.67 6.97

Valued at £40 million, Gomes is of interest to a host of clubs in the embryonic stages of the summer trading period. That said, Romano has revealed that there is still ‘nothing imminent’ from any of the 23-year-old’s potential suitors.

Having starred for Brazil at this summer’s Copa America, the Flamengo graduate is bound to have piqued the interest of many clubs around Europe, especially on the back of a promising campaign under Gary O’Neil - and whether Manchester United can get a deal over the line remains unknown.

All statistics per WhoScored