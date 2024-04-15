Highlights Garnacho was subbed at half-time for the first time this season due to a lack of training and tactical reasons, not attitude.

Ten Hag addressed the substitution by explaining the need to repair the right side and bring more energy and quality.

Manchester United have internally dealt with Garnacho's liking of fan tweets, but it remains unclear if he faces disciplinary action.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has addressed his substitution of Alejandro Garnacho in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth - a move that saw the Argentine winger controversially like a spate of tweets appearing to question the Dutchman's decision.

Garnacho has been one of United's key performers in recent months despite inconsistency in other areas of the pitch, recording his best season yet in professional football with seven goals and three assists in 30 Premier League games for the Red Devils and successfully ousting Antony from the starting XI. But having been hooked at the interval on the south coast, it has led many to wonder why he wasn't given more time to make an impact against the Cherries.

This led to Garnacho appearing to like tweets from fans after the match who doubted Ten Hag for his decision to make a change - but the Dutchman has eased any concerns over unrest in the dressing room by saying that his decision was purely tactical and not anything to do with Garnacho's attitude - though he did admit that the youngster had only trained on the Friday that week, which may have hindered his energy levels.

What Erik Ten Hag Said About Alejandro Garnacho's Bournemouth Outing

Garnacho was subbed at half-time for the first time this season

A report by the Manchester Evening News states that a United spokesperson told them that the matter - being Garnacho liking tweets from United fans - had been dealt with internally, though they declined to clarify whether Garnacho had been disciplined. And, speaking after the game, Ten Hag said:

"I think we had to repair over the right side. We didn't play well, the spaces were there. In possession, we had to bring a sub there. "Garnacho was during the week not training. Only yesterday. We thought bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation and togetherness on that right-hand side."

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-04-24.