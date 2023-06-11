26-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson is edging closer to a move away from Manchester United in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Englishman spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest and appears unlikely to find regular first-team football at Old Trafford.

Manchester United news - Dean Henderson

Henderson played a crucial role in Forest avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season, making 18 appearances between the sticks and keeping an impressive six clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

However, he has struggled to make a home for himself in Manchester, and, at this current moment in time, a move away from Old Trafford seems very likely for Henderson.

A permanent move to the City Ground seems his most likely destination, with journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that Forest are in "advanced talks" to sign the shot-stopper.

If the Red Devils were able to offload the 26-year-old in the summer, not only would they raise funds, but it would also see Henderson's huge £100,000-a-week contract, as per Spotrac, removed from their wage bill.

What did Dean Jones say about Dean Henderson and Manchester United?

Jones revealed that United have "accepted" Henderson will leave the club and are planning for life without the Englishman on a permanent basis.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones explained: "Yeah, I mean, I think it's pretty accepted now that Henderson will be going - it's moving closer all the time. They'll obviously be trying to figure out what they'll do going forward and there's constant speculation around De Gea."

Why hasn't it worked out at Old Trafford for Dean Henderson?

The main reason is simply due to the brilliance of the man ahead of him in the pecking order - David De Gea. Although his form has waned in recent years, for the vast majority of his time in Manchester, De Gea has widely been regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the league, if not in world football.

For that reason, Henderson has found it incredibly difficult to break into the first team at United on a consistent basis.

Erik ten Hag's appointment only made that pathway for Henderson even more difficult, as the Dutchman would ideally like his goalkeeper to be comfortable with the ball at his feet.

While that is an area De Gea struggles in, Henderson also fails to shine in this regard and therefore, if Manchester United were to move on from De Gea in the near future, Henderson is unlikely to be the ideal solution for Ten Hag