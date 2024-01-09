Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise at Old Trafford.

The France U21 star snubbed a move to Chelsea in August 2023 to sign a new contract with the Eagles, but injuries have limited his playing time.

Man Utd may offer ex-Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a swap deal to secure Olise's signature and avoid paying his rumored £60m release clause.

Manchester United have a “definite interest” in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides an internal transfer update from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag hopes that the arrival of minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will provide him with a boost during the 2024 winter transfer window as the Red Devils look to get their struggling campaign back on track.

Olise has attracted the attention of several Premier League giants during the 2023/24 season and could become the subject of a transfer saga before the market’s 1st February deadline. Man Utd have endured a tumultuous season both on and off the pitch and hope that several astute signings will turn the focus back onto improving ten Hag’s chances of competing for trophies regularly.

Man Utd a potential destination for Olise

During August 2023, Crystal Palace looked to have secured Olise's long-term future at Selhurst Park after the winger penned a new deal. The 22-year-old snubbed Premier League giants Chelsea, who had activated his £35m release clause in his old contract. Olise would sign terms on a new four-year deal, dismissing any speculation over his immediate future, with Palace still reeling from the departure of Wilfried Zaha at the end of his contract in June 2023.

However, the 2023/24 campaign has proved stop-start for the France U21 international, who suffered a severe hamstring injury last summer. The speedster would eventually make his return in a 3-2 home defeat to Everton in November 2023 but will miss the remainder of Palace’s January fixtures after suffering another injury in the same area.

But that setback hasn’t turned Manchester United away from his services, who could be willing to part with one of their first team players to secure Olise’s signature. According to The Daily Star, the Red Devils could offer former Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a potential swap deal to lure the south London outfit into parting ways with Olise. Palace have been credited with an interest in signing the full-back, with United prepared to lose the right-footed defender in a bid to secure the future of Olise.

The Eagles wide man, described as “unstoppable” by talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent, is thought to have a release clause in his contract, rumoured to be worth £60m, which becomes active during the 2024 summer transfer window. Therefore, the Red Devils will be eager to secure Olise’s signature before his price tag shoots up in the coming months.

Michael Olise - 2023/24 Premier League stats Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.60 1st Goals 5 2nd Assists 1 =4th Shots per game 3 1st Man of the match awards 3 =1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 08-01-24

Crook believes that Ratcliffe could look to “bide his time” and change the profile of the team after several “Hollywood signings” have failed to work out in recent years. The talkSPORT reporter claims there is “definite interest” in Olise from Old Trafford. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Man Utd have been there and done that in terms of Hollywood signings, and it hasn’t worked out, so I think he’ll [Ratcliffe] just bide his time and maybe try to change the profile of the team. I think the Olise link is really interesting. There’s definite interest there. He’s a young player but proven in the Premier League, and that's a different type of player to what Man Utd have gone for in previous windows.”

With the 2024 winter transfer window upon us, ten Hag will hope he is backed with additions as he looks to salvage a place in the 2024/25 Champions League come the end of the season. According to RMC Sport, Manchester United, Chelsea, and AC Milan are all watching OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. However, the Ligue 1 outfit hope to keep hold of the defender until the end of the 2023/24 season. Todibo has impressed at the heart of Nice’s backline and recently broke into Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of EURO 2024 this summer.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th January) that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could be interested in a move to Man Utd this winter. The Bayern Munich striker currently plays second fiddle to Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena and could look for a move elsewhere to secure a satisfactory amount of gametime. Ten Hag could acquire the 34-year-old’s services, with 20-year-old centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund leading the line for the Old Trafford outfit.

In terms of outgoings, Jadon Sancho is expected to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season after a falling out with ten Hag. United are expected to pay most of the former England winger’s wages if a move is completed in the coming days.