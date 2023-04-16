Manchester United are 'definitely interested' in signing Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Manchester United latest news - Victor Osimhen

With Wout Weghorst's loan deal up at the end of the season and Anthony Martial's persistent injury problems limiting his game time again this season, it is almost certain United will delve into the transfer market for a new number nine come the summer.

Osimhen fits the bill perfectly. The Nigerian international has been one of the standout players in Serie A this season, firing 21 goals and four assists in just 24 appearances, as per Transfermarkt, leaving Napoli as comfortable league leaders and on course for their first Scudetto since 1990. He also has four goals in five games for the Champions League quarter-finalists, too.

The 24-year-old has refused to rule out a move to Old Trafford in the summer window, according to the Metro. When asked specifically about a potential move to United, Osimhen said: "I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything."

Beyond that, the forward has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League in the past, calling it his "dream" as detailed by The Athletic.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about United and Victor Osimhen?

Sheth has confirmed that Manchester United's interest in the striker is real but a move could well depend on any impending takeover at Old Trafford.

He told GMS: "Osimhen could be one of the big movers in the summer. United would definitely be interested because they want to fill that position. But again, as I mentioned before, that takeover and the finances within that club are going to hold a big key in whether they'd be able to get someone like Osimhen or not."

Would Osimhen be a good signing for United?

Given his profile as a young, physically imposing striker both in the air and on the ground, who is able to lead the line on his own and finish all kinds of chances, Osimhen would be the ideal long-term striker to spearhead Erik ten Hag's attack.

Potential roadblocks, however, could come in the form of Osimhen negotiating a bumper new deal in Naples come the end of the season, along with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis' reputation as a stubborn and shrewd negotiator, particularly when it comes to selling his players.

If he does end up leaving this summer, it is certain Osimhen will cost far more than the €75 million (£66 million) Napoli paid for him, per Transfermarkt, in September 2020.