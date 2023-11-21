Highlights Manchester United's prospective minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, needs to make an "early statement" at Old Trafford.

The stadium, traning ground, and playing staff need immediate attention, with Erik ten Hag hoping for reinforcements to his Red Devils squad.

Man Utd's interest in Joao Neves has taken a fresh twist whilst Raphael Varane has attracted European interest in his services.

Manchester United prospective minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, needs to make an “early statement” following the acquisition of his shares, as journalist Dean Jones lists the departments that need improving as a matter of "absolute emergency" at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, were put up for sale by their owners, the Glazers, in November 2022 and have received many offers in the following 12 months.

However, INEOS co-founder and chairman Ratcliffe will own 25% of Man Utd and expects to take control of football matters behind the scenes, hoping to make the Premier League outfit successful. On the pitch, the Manchester giants have endured a tumultuous 2023/24 campaign but find themselves in a position where it can be salvaged.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The story of Ratcliffe’s Man Utd takeover

On 22nd November 2022, Manchester United announced that the board would be “exploring strategic alternatives” for the club, implying that the Red Devils would be placed on the market. The board was willing to consider all strategic alternatives, including further investment or a sale. The latter was preferable for the Manchester United faithful, who have hoped to see the Glazers gone for several years.

The Red Devils had two primary bidders heading into 2023, with Ratcliffe competing with Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Jassim was only interested in buying a 100% share and, in June, submitted a fifth and final bid worth close to £5bn, which was shy of the Glazers’ £6bn asking price.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe was more flexible and prepared to invest in a minority share to become involved in the running of the club. In October, Jassim pulled out of negotiations to buy Manchester United, having been unable to compromise on a price with the Glazers. This opened the door for Ratcliffe to acquire his share.

According to Sky News, Ratcliffe and the Glazer family are on the brink of finalising a $33-a-share (about £26), which will see the Englishman acquire his stake in the Red Devils. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th November) that Ratcliffe could make some ‘significant’ and ‘surprising’ changes at Old Trafford.

Dean Jones on Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Jones suggests that Ratcliffe must make an “early statement” when he acquires his shares to signal that he will influence the changes required at Manchester United. The journalist has claimed that the stadium, training ground, and playing staff are all in an “absolute emergency” state. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Ratcliffe needs to make an early statement, at the very least. So, when he eventually acquires his shares, his opening words will be so important because they'll set the tone for what's to follow. We’ve been waiting so long that he has to come in with some really strong messages about changing the culture and philosophy and getting United back to where they should be. So, I think that's the first thing. Then, ultimately, he's got to bring the club back in line with other top clubs in Europe, on and off the pitch. That's the stadium, the training ground, and, of course, the first team. They all need maintenance, as a case of absolute emergency now. They've been left behind, and he has to show that he’s got a plan to get the balance right here to fix things.”

Man Utd transfer news

Ten Hag hopes for reinforcements to his playing staff, so Ratcliffe will surely scout the market ahead of the 2024 winter and summer transfer windows. However, one player they might have difficulty acquiring could be Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Portuguese giants have no intention of opening transfer talks for the 19-year-old. The Italian journalist also claims Benfica have inserted a €120m (£105m) release clause in his contract, similar to the one Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez had when he left the club in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Sky Germany has claimed that Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane. The 30-year-old could be available for between €20m (£17.5m) and €30m (£26.2m) in January 2024. However, the major stumbling block would be negotiating personal terms for the Frenchman, whose salary is reportedly £340,000 per week.

Ratcliffe hopes to be in place for Manchester United’s trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton on 26th November. If the Red Devils win next weekend, they could close the gap to the top five to just one point.

Man Utd close out November with a must-win Champions League group stage clash at Galatasaray on the 29th. Three points could put ten Hag’s side in an excellent position to qualify for the last 16 before their showdown with Bayern Munich in December.

Read More: Paul Mitchell 'wants' key Man Utd job under Sir Jim Ratcliffe