Key Takeaways Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday afternoon, with wingers Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho both making big impacts.

Diallo shone in the match with a backheel assist and strong offensive performance, while Garnacho came off the bench to score.

With Marcus Rashford pushing for a starting role too, Amorim must assess who is best placed to start out wide under him.

When Ruben Amorim's Sporting side took on Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, TV ratings would have proliferated as Manchester United fans far and wide would have tuned in to do their homework on Erik ten Hag's successor. On Sunday afternoon, though, it would have been the 39-year-old's chance to return the favour ahead of his November 11 start date as the Red Devils glided to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City.

This meant, under interim manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy, the players were afforded another opportunity to prove they have long-term viability under the incoming boss. But one ace that might have been disappointed to not start, being forced to watch his teammates thrive at his very expense, is Alejandro Garnacho. Marcus Rashford started again, and Amad Diallo put in a 'fantastic shift', and fitting every wide man into the setup is simply impossible.

Certainly, this isn't to say Garnacho won't impress under Amorim after he came off the bench to score a pearler. At 20 years old, the Argentinian - who is among the most valuable under-21 players in world football - has also often prided himself as the lone light in the abyss of his club's post-Ferguson abyss alongside Bruno Fernandes. But while his talents have previously brought a ray of comfort to Old Trafford, there are others staking just as good of a claim right now - namely Diallo.

Diallo Came Alive Again vs Leicester

The Ivorian's form since pre-season has often come back into sharp focus

Like many United players following the horror show that unfolded before their eyes for much of last season, Diallo's future was teetering on the edge of collapse. The young winger was reportedly considered for a loan move during the January transfer window. After a strong loan spell at Sunderland in 2022-23, he faced a setback with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for several months, and it looked almost certain he'd be on his way out.

Returning from the latest setback to score the decisive goal in a 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool, which ultimately led to the club's 16th triumph in the competition, the 22-year-old kissed the badge and refused to depart. And after an impressive pre-season, he has often looked like his side's most viable route to goal in the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No Manchester United winger has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than Amad Diallo this season, scoring a goal and providing two assists in nine games.

This was, again, the case against Leicester City. His runs from deep caused all sorts of problems for the struggling Premier League returners, and his backheel assist for Fernandes opened the scoring. But, better yet, this proved to be just the tip of the iceberg in a brilliant shift from the Ivorian international.

According to Sofascore, Diallo also carved out one big chance, successfully completed four out of five of his dribble attempts, won eight of his 12 ground duels contested, and won 100% of his aerial duels. So, to shine a light on just his offensive haul would be an injustice to a player that was omnipresent in his side's comfortable three-point haul.

Garnacho's Man United Future

He will need to rediscover his best form under Amorim

As one of the best young players in the Premier League, Garnacho, no doubt, is still a great asset for Amorim to have at his disposal. Sure, his goalscoring boots might have been left in the cupboard back at home as of late, with the Argentinian ace scoring just once in his last five Premier League appearances, but the new era at Old Trafford could well see both him and Diallo thrive. Especially after he bagged himself that lone goal in emphatic style after coming off the bench against Leicester.

The main player currently between Garnacho and a starting spot is Rashford. With Amorim opting for a formation that sees a striker, likely to be Rasmus Hojlund after United fans compared him to Viktor Gyokeres, paired with two inside forwards, it means the Englishman - who loves to use his directness to make barrelling runs toward goal - will fit the bill in the 3-4-3 system.

Elsewhere, Joshua Zirkzee has this ability, too. So, there are competitions for places. It'll all come down to how Amorim, who debatably has the best football brain among any of United's critics, has viewed the recent developments. Rivalry is never a bad thing, and if Garnacho can hit the lofty heights set by himself in the past or, alternatively, evolve to even greater standards, then this whole argument will fall flat. But that's the excitement of new beginnings, isn't it? Nobody can be sure what to fully expect from the next chapter.