Manchester United have discussed signing free agent Marcos Alonso before the transfer window shuts after he left La Liga heavyweights Barcelona, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants have been active in the market this summer, spending around £90m on Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, while a £60m deal to sign Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui could be finalised today.

With the transfer window closing on August 30, United might make further signings, including acquiring a new left-back after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggled for fitness in the previous campaign.

According to The Athletic, there is still ‘some uncertainty’ over Malacia’s return after the Dutchman missed all of last season due to a serious knee problem.

Shaw, meanwhile, has not played for United since February and has missed pre-season due to a break after Euro 2024, leaving boss Erik ten Hag once again short of options on the left side of the defence.

Free Agent Alonso Eyed by Red Devils

Spaniard is seeking fresh challenge after leaving Barcelona

According to The Athletic, Alonso has emerged as a potential option for Manchester United, and they could sign the Spaniard this summer.

The 33-year-old, who previously made over 150 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, has been a free agent since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Alonso, who Xavi Hernandez described as a 'spectacular' signing for Barcelona, made just eight appearances for the Catalans in his last season – five in La Liga and three in the Champions League – with his campaign blighted by a back injury.

Speaking to the media last month, the former Bolton Wanderers man revealed he was still unsure which club he will play in the upcoming term, suggesting he is ‘still deciding’ over his next career move.

Marcos Alonso Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Chelsea 212 29 20 Fiorentina 84 5 7 Bolton 46 5 2 Barcelona 45 3 0 Sunderland 20 0 1 Real Madrid 1 0 0

A midfield signing remains the top priority for Manchester United at the moment. The Red Devils are expected to welcome new additions to protect their backline and have been linked with several names this summer.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, United are considering six names in their midfield search, including Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Burnley’s Sander Berge.

Ten Hag Reignites Interest in Branthwaite

Premier League giants on course to submit fresh proposal

Manchester United are expected to present a new bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the region of £60m, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are rumoured to be reigniting their interest in signing the 22-year-old, who had already given the green light over a switch to Old Trafford weeks ago.

According to the report, United are now ‘confident’ Everton will accept their improved bid for Branthwaite after seeing their two previous efforts deemed insufficient last month.

The Toffees are reportedly willing to offer the English centre-back a new contract to fend off interest from Premier League rivals, but Branthwaite has 'no intention' of signing an extension unless United's proposed salary is matched, according to MailOnline.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-08-24.