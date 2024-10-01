Manchester United are looking at potential replacements for Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman having suffered yet another poor start to the Premier League season with just seven points from United's opening six games alongside European disappointment. And GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that whilst Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and current Red Devils assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy have been talked about, moves may not be on their radar, especially for the latter.

Ten Hag oversaw a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to invite further pressure onto his precarious role as boss, and having only just kept his job by the fine margin of an FA Cup win last season, the Dutchman is staring over his shoulder once again - which has led to new managers being linked with a move into the Old Trafford dugout.

Sources: Howe 'Spoken About as Option' at Old Trafford

Ruud van Nistelrooy unlikely to be considered if Ten Hag leaves

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that INEOS are known admirers of both Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter, with both being candidates should Ten Hag be ousted from the exit door - but other names have emerged in Howe and Van Nistelrooy.

Eddie Howe's Premier League statistics - Newcastle United results by season Season Record (W-D-L) League position 2021/22 13-5-9 11th 2022/23 19-14-5 4th 2023/24 18-6-14 7th 2024/25 3-2-1 7th

Howe - who is on a contract worth £4million-per-year at Newcastle - is the main one, having had a superb three-year spell in his current surroundings, but he is also under consideration for the England job with Southgate having left his post after the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain. United discussed Howe over the summer, though he is still in the job on Tyneside, and it remains to be seen if he will move to Old Trafford in the future.

Van Nistelrooy, meanwhile, remains among the favourites to take over from Ten Hag - despite being his assistant - should his compatriot leave. But GIVEMESPORT sources understand that United would look for a more experienced manager, despite Van Nistelrooy being a hit with supporters, and that could hinder his quest to become United boss if Ten Hag was to depart.

Howe Has Experience To Thrive with Red Devils

Englishman's Premier League exploits are noteworthy

Howe's record in the Premier League speaks for itself, and he would of course be an extremely astute appointment at Old Trafford if he was to be offered the job and accept it. After leading Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League in just five seasons, he kept the Cherries in the top-flight for a further five seasons - including a ninth-placed finish in the 2016-17 season, which was the club's highest-ever finish in the English pyramid.

Relegation was eventually suffered in 2019-20, but Howe left and eventually went just over a year without a job - taking over at Newcastle in their new Saudi PIF-led era once Steve Bruce was given his marching orders. The Englishman led Newcastle to 11th in the league despite taking over when they were bottom of the league - with a superb second half of the campaign seeing Newcastle losing just five games and winning 12 to propel themselves to within just seven points of a European place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has won 63 of his 132 games in charge of Newcastle United.

That was compounded by a Champions League spot the following campaign, and whilst they missed out on European football last season thanks to United's FA Cup win over rivals Manchester City taking the final continental spot, they are currently seventh at present and will be hoping for more future success if he stays for the long-term.

Van Nistelrooy, meanwhile, was in charge of PSV Eindhoven for a season, winning the Dutch Cup and finishing second in the Eredivisie before resigning over a lack of support. He has some pedigree - but with Ten Hag so far failing at United having achieved much more in the Dutch game, it may not be a wise idea to hire their club legend.

