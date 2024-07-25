Highlights Discussions with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat are ongoing for a possible permanent move to Manchester United.

Negotiations with PSG's Manuel Ugarte continue but a fee agreement is yet to be reached.

Manchester United appear interested in adding midfield reinforcements amidst a summer of changes.

Manchester United are in discussions with Fiorentina on how to proceed with a deal for previous loanee Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano in a post made to X on Wednesday morning.

The Moroccan had a mixed spell at Old Trafford on a year-long loan from the Italian side, but a strong upturn in form towards the end of the season including a strong showing against Manchester City in the FA Cup final which saw him described as a "Prime Gattuso" by United legend Paul Scholes, seems to have convinced Erik ten Hag of a place in the side for the 27-year-old.

Manchester United are in the midst of a summer overhaul, with striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro having already joined the club. However, with the likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Casemiro and Scott McTominay having been linked with moves away from the club this summer, the midfield has also become a targeted area for the Red Devil's recruitment team this summer.

Talks with PSG man Manuel Ugarte are also continuing, with the Uruguayan having already given the green light for United to make a move for him.

Amrabat to United a Possibility

The club are discussing a permanent deal with Fiorentina

Though Sofyan Amrabat had a mixed spell overall at Manchester United, only making a handful of starting appearances and averaging less than 45 minutes a game across the season, his form toward the end stages of the 23/24 season have seen the hierarchy at the club consider the Moroccan for a permanent deal.

Signed on a loan from Fiorentina with an option to purchase following his impressive performances for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, Amrabat spent several of his appearances forced into the left-back position to provide emergency cover for the injured Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

The club did retain an option to sign Amrabat permanently for a set fee, but they decided not to pursue that clause before it expired, with the side now discussing how a fixed move to Manchester would be possible with Fiorentina.

Discussions With Ugarte Remain Open

Ugarte wants the move and PSG are willing to sell but negotiations are slow

Manchester United are also remaining interested in the services of Uruguay and PSG midfield man Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The 23-year-old has struggled for consistent playing time and form in his one-year stay at the Parc des Princes so far, and has welcomed a change of scenery by way of Manchester United, though the two clubs have been struggling to come to an agreement in regards to a fee.

It has previously been reported that United's spending may need to be halted until they can come to terms with a sale for Casemiro, which has thus seen deals for Ugarte and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt put on hold at times due to insufficient available funds, but Romano states on X that the deals are not off yet, with the Red Devils remaining interested in both.