Manchester United, in their search for a new central midfielder this summer, are keeping tabs on long-standing target Frenkie de Jong and, according to SPORT, the Red Devils will ‘spare no effort’ in their attempts to sign the Dutchman.

Donny van de Beek’s recent adieu combined with the respective futures of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay looking uncertain, it would be wise for Erik ten Hag and Co to spend the remaining days of the window looking for a midfielder.

Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt are the quartet of new faces at Old Trafford this summer, but finding a long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo will be the last remaining hope for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Man Utd Exploring De Jong as Midfield Option

Barcelona willing to sell for £51m

After the news that skipper and creator-in-chief Bruno Fernandes put pen to paper on a contract extension, signing a player that can do the dirty work behind him and alongside the aforementioned Mainoo is imperative this summer.

Barcelona and Netherlands star De Jong could be the answer, with SPORT reporting that the club are exploring a fresh approach for the 27-year-old. What could help is that he formed a positive relationship with the Old Trafford chief from their time spent together at Ajax.

The report states that Ten Hag and Co will ‘spare no effort’ in their pursuit of the midfielder, though a deal for the star will not be easy to strike by any stretch of the imagination.

Firstly, De Jong is happy plying his trade for his La Liga employers and is looking to get back into the swing of things after missing 16 league outings via an ankle injury last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Jong scored three goals and notched four assists in his 59-game stint under Ten Hag’s watch.

Arkel-born De Jong currently has two years left to run on his La Blaugrana contract, which allows him to pocket an eye-catching £618,000-per-week, but the Spanish outfit – and new boss Hansi Flick – are open to letting him leave for £50 million, per the report.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously reported, however, that no talks between Manchester United and Barcelona had been initiated over the prospective summer transfer of De Jong.

While his asking price may not be an issue for the Old Trafford chiefs, the unpractical nature of his weekly take home could prove a stumbling block with him being the highest-earner in Spain’s top division.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios Eyed by Man Utd

Alonso and Co reluctant to sell

Alternatively, a more feasible option could come in the name of Bayer Leverkusen and Argentina star Exequiel Palacios, with Manchester United retaining their interest in the midfielder’s signature, per journalist Dylan McBennett.

The one-time World Cup winner played an underrated part in his domestic employers’ Bundesliga-winning campaign under Xabi Alonso, chalking up 2,661 minutes of action across 36 appearances.

Palacios, Casemiro, Mainoo - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Palacios Casemiro Mainoo Minutes 1,841 1,987 1,942 Goals 4 1 3 Assists 5 2 1 Pass success rate (%) 92.1 82.6 86.7 Tackles per game 2.5 3.3 2 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.7 0.9 Overall rating 7.32 6.97 6.80

German publication SportBILD, back in February, reported that Palacios, 25, was among a quartet of Die Werkself targets for the Manchester-based outfit alongside Jeremie Frimpong and centre-back duo Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou.

Now, according to McBennett, Alonso and Co would be hesitant to sell the tenacious 25-year-old, who has made 122 appearances for his side since joining from River Plate, which could make a deal much trickier to do.

