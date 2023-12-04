Highlights Manchester United should look to appoint Dougie Freedman and Paul Mitchell in a "dual director of football" role at Old Trafford, according to The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker.

The duo are both reporteldy on the shortlist of incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will control the football department behind-the-scenes for the Red Devils.

Head coach Erik ten Hag hopes to turn Man Utd's below-par recent form around in upcoming home Premier League clashes against Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester United’s imminent minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, should look to appoint Dougie Freedman and Paul Mitchell in a “dual director of football” role, as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker provides her verdict on the duo at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, are expected to confirm Ratcliffe’s appointment soon, with the INEOS chairman intending to reshuffle the footballing department behind the scenes.

Man Utd were put up for sale by the Glazers in November 2022, with several parties expressing their interest in majority and minority investment in the club. However, Ratcliffe looks to have won the race to secure a share in the Manchester giants and hopes his involvement can inspire an upturn in results across the 2023/24 season.

Freedman and Mitchell of interest to Ratcliffe at Man Utd

According to a report from Sky News in November, Ratcliffe is poised for a $33-a-share (£26) stake in Manchester United, which is expected to be finalised by the Glazer family imminently. Sources close to the process remained cautious that the deal had yet to be finalised, but a transaction between the two parties was close to concluding.

With Ratcliffe’s imminent arrival, Man Utd have been linked with a move for a director of football to stabilise the club’s transfer dealings and negotiations internally and externally. Crystal Palace sporting director Freedman has been rumoured to be one of the names on Ratcliffe’s shortlist. However, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has insisted that there haven’t been any conversations between Man Utd and Freedman over a potential switch to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT (17th November) that former AS Monaco sporting director Mitchell is ‘practically living next door to Old Trafford.’ The 42-year-old has been claimed as one of the frontrunners to undertake a director of football role at Manchester United and has been earmarked as a top choice by Ratcliffe.

Ten Hag will hope the INEOS chairman’s investment and presence at Old Trafford is confirmed shortly as the Dutchman seeks clarity over the club’s potential transfer business during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Beth Tucker on Man Utd sporting directors

Tucker has suggested that she would like Freedman and Mitchell to operate in a dual director of football role, with the former being recommended by legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The United Stand presenter believes it’s essential for Ratcliffe to lean on the advice of people like the Scot and make his own decisions at Old Trafford. Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“I do like Freedman, and I'd like him to come in alongside Paul Mitchell as a dual director of football because I like what the latter could bring to the role. Ratcliffe likes Mitchell himself, and he's the one who's kind of pushing for him. So, for Ratcliffe to have that relationship with Ferguson and take his advice will be crucial because he knows the club inside out and has experience. But, at the same time, he needs to make his own decisions and what he thinks is best for the club because he's the one coming in, and at the end of the day, the decision-making will fall on him.”

Man Utd transfer news

With the 2024 winter transfer window drawing ever closer, ten Hag and Ratcliffe will be considering their options ahead of the market's opening in January. According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are interested in signing Donny van de Beek on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season with an option to buy.

The Bianconeri have already expressed their interest in out-of-favour winger Jadon Sancho, whose future looks grim at Old Trafford. However, Ratcliffe is reportedly keen to see whether Man Utd can get the best out of the former Borussia Dortmund winger before allowing him to leave the 20-time champions of England.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that Ratcliffe hasn’t decided on the future of Mason Greenwood, who is currently plying his trade on loan at Getafe. The 22-year-old was shipped out on loan to the La Liga outfit on Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window after Man Utd released a statement in August claiming that his future would be best served elsewhere following allegations of various accounts of assault made against him in 2022.

Manchester United are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on 2nd December when they host Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea at Old Trafford on the 6th. The Red Devils then welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Theatre of Dreams on the 9th December, aiming to close in on a spot in the Premier League’s top four and ensure their qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign.