Highlights Manchester United have made Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman their top target for the head of recruitment role at Old Trafford.

Freedman's work at Selhurst Park has made him a respected figure within the game.

The 49-year-old may be able to start any new role at Man Utd before Dan Ashworth, with the latter placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United.

Manchester United have made Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman their top target to become their new head of recruitment at Old Trafford, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will take charge of football and sporting matters behind-the-scenes at the club.

United are in the process of making changes to the club's recruitment team and boardroom staff, with Ratcliffe eager to rubber stamp his mark on the Manchester giants, after the FA and Premier League ratified his takeover last month. Freedman has impressed during his time as sporting director at Crystal Palace and could be the next appointment at Old Trafford.

Man Utd make Freedman top target

The is currently a key figure at Crystal Palace

According to Delaney, Manchester United are considering appointing Freedman as their new head of recruitment, with Crystal Palace braced for an approach for his services this week. The 49-year-old has formed a credible reputation for himself following his work in recruitment at Selhurst Park and INEOS feel that he could be the ideal candidate for their new structure.

Man Utd have already secured the appointment of chief executive officer Omar Berrada and are expected to announce Dan Ashworth's hire as sporting director imminently, but the duo cannot begin work yet as they have been placed on gardening leave by Manchester City and Newcastle United respectively.

Freedman could be available to start work immediately, with Palace's policy generally being to not stand in staff's way if they want to further their career elsewhere. However, the south London outfit will tend to offer the individual a new contract and allow them to make up their mind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Freedman managed 90 games as Crystal Palace head coach at a points per match rate of 1.37.

The same report claims that United do have other options for the position in mind, but the Scot has emerged as the top candidate after meeting several requirements. Freedman is credited as a key figure in the way Palace have maximised the football culture within the south London area, with the Eagles now possessing some of the most promising young talent in the Premier League.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker had previously suggested that Freedman could have been a target for the director of football role at Old Trafford, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT in December 2023.

Freedman's post-playing career so far

The Palace man has also spent time in the dugout

Freedman moved straight into coaching after hanging up his boots in 2010, becoming Crystal Palace's assistant manager in March 2010, before being appointed as the No. 1 in January 2011. The Glasgow-born tactician would switch south London for Bolton in October 2012 before a short stint as Nottingham Forest boss between February 2015 and March 2016.

The Palace sporting director has held his current position since August 2017, and has been in the role for the past six-and-a-half years.