Highlights Manchester United face a significant overhaul this summer, with up to seven players potentially leaving.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony could depart, paving the way for new signings.

Quality, rather than quantity, is the priority for signings, focusing on a new centre-back and midfielder.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a busy transfer period this summer. After Erik Ten Hag piloted the Red Devils as they nosedived to an eighth-placed finish in the 2023/24 Premier League season - the club's worst since the 1992 top flight rebranding - there is a sense of urgency among the new hierarchy that they must adopt a revolving door strategy in order to avoid a repeat situation unfolding in 12 months' time.

By letting go of several players, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hope to generate some extra funds for the club to reinvest in new signings. While deadwood and household names are among those mooted for the exit door, the recruitment team have already begun their intense search for players that will help recalibrate Man United's direction towards their glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

With this in mind, by using credible reports and realistic ambitions, GIVEMESPORT has set about detailing what the perfect summer transfer window could look like for the Red Devils. As proven so often with United, though, things are never that simple.

Sales

Mason Greenwood, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek

Erik Ten Hag's side are set for their biggest fire sale yet. With Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams, and Anthony Martial already out the door, up to seven more names are expected to join them out of Old Trafford.

After a loan spell at Getafe, Mason Greenwood almost certainly won't play for Manchester United again, which makes predicting his departure the easiest of the lot. He has been on various shortlists throughout the summer, with reports linking the scorned attacker with moves to Napoli and two Premier League clubs, as per the Telegraph, but little has come to fruition over his future yet - something Ratcliffe will hope changes soon.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho's fractured relationship with the club is also set to direct him to signs that direct him out of Manchester, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the INEOS hierarchy have set a £40m price tag on the former Borussia Dortmund wonderkid.

Indeed, these are two high-profile names bound to give Ten Hag a war chest this summer, and with Casemiro's form plummeting after a successful first season in red and black, he could well follow the trend of well-known players who are given their marching orders. It is likely that the former Real Madrid star's value has depreciated since last summer - however, an unnamed Saudi Pro League team are alleged to have made United an offer 12 months ago that was close to £60 million, and the club will hope that the Middle Eastern league comes calling again in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek and Victor Lindelof present themselves as obvious deadwood players to shift this summer, with the latter's potential sale showing there will be no time to keep players based on sentimental value in the new hierarchy's ambitions, despite the Swedish international being a loyal servant to the club, joining from Benfica in 2017 and proving to be a reliable figure in defence.

When United signed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, it looked like a bargain. In many ways, it was, and he had a fine first season at Old Trafford with the club, assisting 10 times in the Premier League. But 2023-24 has rendered a completely different narrative. With the pace of the Premier League leaving him behind, Eriksen could well ditch the red of Man United for the gold of Saudi Arabia, just as Casemiro does.

Lastly, given that the club's chiefs admitted that they overpaid for Antony when they spent £85m on acquiring his services two summers ago, they have grown particularly disgruntled at the Brazilian winger's lack of attacking contributions since, with the 24-year-old being involved in just two goals last term. Frantically trying to recoup some of those wasted millions, it is reported that a less than half-price deal of £40m could be enough to see him wave goodbye to the Red Devils.

Antony's 2023-24 Manchester United stats Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 Minutes 1.85 Progressive Carries Per 90 Minutes 3.35

Signings

Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana, Michael Olise, Morten Hjulmand

Under the Glazers' reign, United were criticised for overspending on players. But with Ratcliffe's new INEOS team, they will be looking to right the wrongs of the previous recruitment strategies, also keeping in mind that Man United still have debts they must alleviate.

Taking this into consideration, Ten Hag's squad probably won't see too big of an overhaul in terms of additions. The emphasis will be placed on quality over quantity this summer, and with Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo all impressing last season as they continue to prove their worth to the first-team, their improved performances will almost make them feel like new signings themselves next season.

Of course, this isn't to say newcomers aren't necessary. One key area for improvement that the club has identified is at centre-back, and the Red Devils are keen to bring in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite - who could cost them up to £70m - in an attempt to solve this problem.

Jarrad Branthwaite's 2023-24 Everton stats Appearances 35 Goals 3 Clean Sheets 12 Aerials Won Per 90 Minutes 2.72 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.44

Everton's financial troubles have been well-documented and clubs like United could look to take advantage when the market opens up again in a few months' time and also try to bring Amadou Onana through the doors at the same time as his defensive teammate. One of several diamonds in the rough for the Toffees in a season that once again drew them into a relegation battle after two point deductions, the Belgian international could be key to United's ambitions to return to their golden years, with his Premier League experience being of huge significance as the Red Devils configure their new midfield blueprint.

Another addition in that area of the pitch could be Morten Hjulmand, the scorer of Denmark's sensational goal against England at EURO 2024. The Red Devils were heavily linked with the 24-year-old in January and there were even reports that the Red Devils had offered youngster Facundo Pellistri in exchange for the Denmark international. However, the biggest roadblock to United's interest is the Danish midfielder's loyalty to his current club. In recent weeks, Hjulmand has shown no sign of leaving the Iberian Peninsula. But if things develop, the former Lecce captain would be a welcome figure at Old Trafford, bringing leadership qualities to a midfield unit that often looked lost at times last season.

Last, but certainly not least, United will need to address the forward issues. If both Greenwood and Antony are to leave, there will be room for a new wide man. The name on the tip of tongues in Manchester was, up until recently, Michael Olise. It looked as though United were leading the race for his signature, but he has since agreed a deal with Bayern Munich, leaving the Red Devils needing to look elsewhere for an alternative acquisition in that area.

Pedro Neto could be the next best solution if United are keen to avoid the overpriced possibilities of signing the likes of Rafael Leao. Since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, Neto has missed a century of games through injury. But ignoring the warning signs has become the Red Devils' long suit in the post-Ferguson era, and with Gary O'Neil and co recently accepting defeat in their assignment of keeping the 'Assist King' in the West Midlands, The Sun have reported Man United are still keen to add the Portuguese winger to their roster.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBREF. Correct as of 25.06.24