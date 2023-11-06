Highlights Manchester United are facing a crucial January transfer window after a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

Erik ten Hag has a number of issues to contend with, and will surely be looking to rebuild this United team even further.

Big decisions will likely need to be made on a couple of current big-earners, while a few key signings could arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United haven't had the best of starts this season so far, and it's clear that there's still a lot of work to do with the squad if they're to reach the heights they want to. There's clearly some deadwood within the squad that will likely need to be moved on, there are holes that need to be filled right now as well, so the next transfer window is going to be a massive one.

The Red Devils need everything to fall perfectly into place, and they really need to hit it out of the park during the January window if they're to reach the targets that they set ahead of the campaign. Whether it's fixing a weakness, offloading unwanted talent or just adding depth, there's plenty the Premier League side needs to do.

In a best-case scenario, though, this is how we see the dream window playing out for United, including several players they could bring in and several they could ship out too. It's not entirely likely that the club will actually manage to have a window as effective as this, but one can hope, right?

Sell - Jadon Sancho

This one is obvious, isn't it? Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford has been an absolute disaster and has failed to even come close to the expectations that initially surrounded the move. He was a monster in Germany at Borussia Dortmund and regularly terrorised defenders during his tenure in the Bundesliga, but that player was nowhere to be seen when he moved to United.

Instead, he was an ineffectual figure just unable to ever really find any semblance of form at all and his numbers have been a huge disappointment. Questions about his effort levels have been raised and his time in the team began to dwindle. Considering how much money the Red Devils spent on Sancho, it's wild to see just how little he's repaid them with his performances, and it's no surprise that he fell out of favour with Erik ten Hag.

After a very, very public falling out with the United gaffer as well, the Englishman hasn't played a game for United in two months now and his future at the club looks all but doomed. It's clear for all to see that he won't be in the squad for much longer, so they would be wise to get him off the books in January and put the drama behind them. There are a few sides interested in Sancho, but at the moment, it looks like a loan away from Manchester is more likely than a sale, they'd be wise to try to recoup as much of the money they spent on him while they still can.

Buy - Solly March

With Sancho potentially on the way out, United will need to bring a solid right-winger in to replace him and provide an upgrade on the names that the club currently have in that position. Solly March is a wise, if not glamourous option, who has already proven his ability to perform in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The star notched 14 goal contributions last season and has already started this campaign well. He has a successful track record playing well for a side chasing European football and would be a smart bit of business for the Red Devils. In January especially, you're not as likely to find a superstar on the move. Clubs simply aren't as willing to let them go mid-season, but March is a very realistic target who could deliver instant results for Ten Hag's side.

Sell - Anthony Martial

It's time for the Anthony Martial experiment to end at Old Trafford, and the striker should be sold in January. Injuries have severely hindered his time in England, but he hasn't been a serious threat up front for United for years now and he just isn't a good enough option for a team who wants to be among the best sides in the league.

The forward has scored just 18 goals in his last four years at United, and it's not a good enough return for a striker who will likely have to play plenty of minutes as the season progresses. The purchase of Rasmus Hojlund offers the Red Devils a long-term solution up front, and he should be a fantastic player in the future, but he's still young and has yet to score in the league, so they need a solid backup option to rotate the role.

Unfortunately, Martial just isn't up to the task in our eyes and if Ten Hag wants to realise the goals that he'd set for his team before the year, he'll need to get rid of Martial and use the money they get from him to look elsewhere and try to find a proven goalscorer, which we'll address now.

Buy - Serhou Guirassy

As we've just mentioned, United need another forward to add depth and provide firepower when Hojlund inevitably goes through periods of struggle in his debut year in England and while Martial isn't the man for the job, Serhou Guirassy certainly looks like he might be. The forward has been in scintillating form for VfB Stuttgart this year, with a quite frankly absurd 14 goals in his first eight league matches. He's the sort of prolific finisher that the Red Devils would benefit tremendously from.

With a reported release clause of around £15m too, he'd be available for quite cheap and for a goalscorer of his level, that's quite a rare bargain to come across. The likes of Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be interested in the striker, but United should act quickly and bring him in if they can in January.

Sometimes, the club overthinks their activity in the transfer window, but this feels like an obvious deal that just has to be made and in an ideal transfer window, the club's dream one, in fact, they'd get him through the door.

Sell - Donny van de Beek

There's no beating around the bush, Donny van de Beek's move to United has been an absolute disaster. Things just haven't worked out and a player who was once considered one of the brightest young midfielders in the world has essentially been non-existent for years now at Old Trafford.

He just hasn't meshed well with the club and the form he showed at Ajax has completely vanished. For both his sake and that of the club, it's time for the two parties to go their separate ways. They've tried a loan move away at Everton and that didn't work out either, so it's time for the Dutchman to depart Old Trafford on a permanent deal.

It's unlikely they'll get much money for Van de Beek. His value is as low as it's ever been right now, but what's important is just getting him off the books and putting the entire ordeal behind them. That way, the Red Devils can instead focus on pushing forward with the players they are invested in and will hopefully take the side in a positive direction.

Buy - Teun Koopmeiners

Even if they don't get rid of Van de Beek, United needs to recruit a creative midfielder who will help reignite the offensive spark that's been sorely lacking so far for the club this year. They need someone capable of creating opportunities for the rest of the team and Teun Koopmeiners would be more than capable of doing that job.

The Atalanta man has been a force in the middle of the park for the Italian side and would be a massive upgrade on the player currently in the midfield. As Casemiro continues to regress and Mason Mount struggles to find his feet at Old Trafford, there are few real elite options in the midfield for the Red Devils, but Koopmeiners would be a fantastic addition.

He could pull the strings for the team from the middle and his influence in the side would only benefit the form of the players around him. It would be a game-changer for United and if they could bring someone like him into the fold in January, the second half of their season would look a hell of a lot better than what we've seen from them in the first few months.

Now, we're not expecting United to pull off all of these bits of business, after all, it's quite a lot to ask. We are strictly talking about the dream transfer window, though, where everything goes right. In the perfect scenario, they'd manage to get all of this business done, but even if they managed to do just a few things that we've listed here, it would still be considered a pretty damn successful month for the club.

