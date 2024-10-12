Manchester United's dressing room was bugged during their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park, according to a new report. In the final Premier League encounter for either side before the current international break, a recording device was allegedly planted by a fan, with Erik ten Hag's team talks and instructions being taped.

The Dutchman is under intense pressure at Old Trafford, with many people believing that defeat to Unai Emery's side would have all but confirmed his sacking. While it appears that the 54-year-old is safe in his role for now, the safety of the players has now been brought into question as a result of this shocking security breach.

Related Man Utd Dressing Room ‘Frustrated’ After Ten Hag Decision Manchester United players are reportedly growing frustrated with Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Marcus Rashford.

Prankster Plants Bug in Dressing Room

The device was installed two days prior to the game

According to a report from The Sun, it's claimed that an anonymous prankster managed to outsmart Villa Park security staff and conceal a recording device, believed to be a Chinese mobile phone, inside the away changing rooms. While the contents of the recording have not been published by The Sun, it's understood that Ten Hag can be clearly heard giving instructions to the entire team, as well as to individual players. Publicly, the former Ajax boss praised his side's performance, despite criticism from fans and pundits alike.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa was the lowest scoring Premier League game for xG of the last two seasons.

The prankster in question is believed to be a Manchester United fan, as one source stated:

"This is a shocking breach of security and some serious questions will be asked as to how this was allowed to happen. Fortunately, there was nothing sinister to this incident. It was just a prankster, who’s actually a United fan, being silly and wanting to hear what was said inside those four walls. But it will definitely be a cause for concern about how they managed to get inside a changing room at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs just days before a match."

It's understood that the culprit was able to record the audio using the mobile device by calling it, which triggered a setting that allowed a microphone to be activated. The phone had been taped out of sight, and the prankster only made the call when he knew the under-fire manager would be inside the dressing room. The device was then collected the following Monday.

Related Man Utd fan Karl Power blagged his way into Champions League team photo in 2001 Manchester United fan Karl Power pulled off one of the greatest pranks in Champions League history

Pranksters Have Previously Targeted United

All Premier League clubs have been alerted about similar activity

This isn't the first time in recent months that the Red Devils have been targeted by online jokers. In May, a YouTuber by the pseudonym 'Lizwani' successfully managed to get onto the United team bus after the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace towards the end of last season. He was able to take a seat before being removed.

Incidents of this nature have led to Premier League officials warning clubs to keep an eye out for this behaviour and to tighten up security. It has also been claimed that while these pranks are inconvenient, they are not being done to cause harm, but are just some fun designed to get hits on social media.