Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro have been singled out for praise by former striker Troy Deeney on Match of the Day 2 after the midfield duo contributed to Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

In Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final game of his interim tenure, the Red Devils secured all three points and now sit in 13th on 15 points. Ruben Amorim, despite struggles in securing his work permit, is now set to take over.

Much has been made of the club’s porous midfield in recent seasons, which has attributed to the barrage of shots faced, but Deeney – on Sunday's Match of the Day 2 – heaped ample praise on the two aforementioned South Americans.

“They kept losing the ball as they had really high width. But as you can see here, Ugarte and Casemiro playing together, looking after each other right in the middle of the pitch. And that’s really important. And look, they’re never really too far from each other so if one makes a mistake, don’t worry, the second one is there to help him out. They worked as a partnership.

“When you’ve seen it in weeks gone past, they were 30, 40 metres away from each other. Now look, they’re playing little passes with each other, controlling – this is what Casemiro and Ugarte bring to your team. There’s a reason they were at the clubs they were at before.”

Pointing to a specific incident in the match when Ugarte charged out to win the ball back in his own half, Deeney suggested that it's something that Manchester United have been lacking in recently.

“This is the best one for me - look at where Ugarte is. How many times have we seen a Manchester United midfielder actually going out to press someone? Very rarely, they’re always chasing back as it’s not their strength.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No Man Utd player, since records began, has completed more than Ugarte’s eight tackles against Leicester in a single game.

“But then he has the quality, the know-how and the nous to go ‘Right, we don’t have to go and get after Leicester now, we’ll just keep the ball.’” the ex-Watford centre forward said. “And this is perfect – look. Casemiro backing him up and, in the background, shouting at the other boys: ‘This is what we have to do. This is the work.’

“And this is what people don’t talk about with Ugarte – his range of passing is fantastic. Under pressure, on his weak foot, sets him [Alejandro Garnacho] away on a counter attack, it was an excellent performance from the two in midfield and Ruud van Nistelrooy should take a lot of credit in the way he’s tactically tweaked it.”

You can watch Deeney's full analysis below.

Under Lisbon-born Amorim, whether Casemiro and Ugarte are set to be the first-choice duo in the engine room remains to be seen. Kobbie Mainoo is, however, closing in on a return from injury, while Christian Eriksen has also proved his worth during the opening weeks of the current campaign.