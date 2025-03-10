Manchester United are one of the sides showing an interest in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and according to TBR Football, he could be available for just £25m in the summer transfer window.

Vlahovic moved to Juventus from Fiorentina for a substantial fee back in 2022, with the Italian giants paying a whopping £67m to secure his signature. The Serbian forward signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Despite an impressive start, the 2024-2025 season has presented new challenges for Vlahovic. Thiago Motta arrived through the door as manager, while Randal Kolo Muani was also brought to the club as competition in attack. The French forward has started well in Turin, making it difficult for Vlahovic to break into the starting XI.

Man Utd Will Need to Pay £25m to Sign Vlahovic

According to a report from TBR Football, United were in contact about signing Vlahovic in the January transfer window and the Manchester club hold a long-term interest in the striker. The report claims that Juventus would be willing to allow Vlahovic to depart in the summer transfer window for just £25m, despite paying almost triple that less than four years ago.

Dusan Vlahovic 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Serie A 22 9 1 1,479' Champions League 9 4 1 549' Coppa Italia 2 1 0 171'

Previous reports have suggested that Vlahovic, who has been described as a 'complete number nine', was open to joining United during the January transfer window. A move failed to materialise, but we could see them reignite their interest in the summer, especially with his price tag being just £25m.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both struggled to make the impact expected of them at Old Trafford, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ruben Amorim's side enter the market to sing a new centre-forward. The Red Devils are currently battling towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025