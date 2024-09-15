Manchester United are 'a million miles away from winning the Premier League' despite getting back to winning ways at Southampton, according to beIN Sports pundit Dwight Yorke.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag led his side to victory on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 triumph at St Mary's. Despite conceding a penalty in the first half, Andre Onana made the save and United were able to kick on and claim a much-needed victory.

The win keeps them mid-table in the standings having won two and lost two of their first four league fixtures this term. Despite winning the FA Cup in 2023/24, a significant improvement on their eighth-placed league finish will be required this season.

Red Devils ‘Worst They Have Been’ in Premier League era

Ten Hag has been in charge since 2022

According to Yorke, who featured for Manchester United between 1998 and 2002, the Red Devils have some way to go before they can compete for league titles again. Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, United have had eight different managers and won just four domestic cups, as well as the Europa League.

Yorke won three Premier League titles while playing at Old Trafford, as well as the FA Cup and Champions League. Under ten Hag’s stewardship, the former forward believes the club are in the worst place they have ever been in the Premier League era.

Speaking live on air, the beIN Sports pundit said:

“We are a million miles away from winning the Premier League. When talking about the current manager, this was a person to take us forward, and we thought after the first season this was the guy. "What has happened, yes we have managed to win the FA Cup, but the identity in terms of how we play, where we finish, goals conceded, is the worst in our history since the Premier League started in 1992.”

Ten Hag Has Chance to Hand Gomes Route Back to Old Trafford

He currently plays in France with Lille

Elsewhere, United have been tipped to re-sign academy graduate Angel Gomes, who is out of contract next summer. The 24-year-old midfielder is a product of the club’s youth academy, but he left to join Lille on a free transfer back in 2020.

His form in France earned him a call-up to Lee Carsley’s England squad during the last international break, and he featured in the 2-0 win over Finland. In an interview with L’Equipe last year, Gomes admitted he would love to move back one day, but he cannot predict what will happen in the future.

Angel Gomes' 2023/24 stats for Lille in all competitions Appearances 45 Goals 2 Assists 10 Minutes played 3,456

According to the Manchester Evening News, should United choose, they could negotiate a deal with the player as soon as January when he enters the final six months of his deal at Lille. Due to FIFA rules, players set to become free agents can negotiate with clubs abroad in the final months before their deal expires.

Since joining Lille, Gomes has amassed just shy of 120 senior appearances for the club. He has scored eight goals in that time, while he has also registered 18 assists across all competitions.

