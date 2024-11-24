Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund reportedly won't start in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge, according to insider Sam C.

United supporters will be eagerly anticipating Amorim's first starting XI as they prepare to face Ipswich Town under their new manager. A new era is set to get under way, with United's squad now battling to get into Amorim's plans.

At Sporting, Amorim implemented a three-at-the-back system, so it will be interesting to see how the Portuguese coach sets up his United side, considering they've been so used to playing a back four over the years.

According to Sam C, striker Hojlund doesn't start for Amorim's side, while Jonny Evans will line up at the back for the Red Devils.

"Jonny Evans STARTS for Manchester United today vs Ipswich Town. Rasmus Hojlund does NOT start. Godwill Kukonki, 16, took part in first team training this week and travelled with Ruben Amorim's #mufc team."

Hojlund, who cost United around £64m from Atalanta, has struggled with injuries and consistency this season. Joshua Zirkzee is also battling for a place in the starting XI, but according to a separate post from another 'insider' on X, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Alejandro Garnacho are the chosen front three from Amorim.

With Hojlund and Zirkzee not in the starting XI, it will be interesting to see who Amorim chooses to play down the middle. Rashford, who started his career as an out-and-out striker, seems like the obvious choice, but we've also seen Fernandes play in a false nine role during his career.

It was later confirmed by journalist Steven Railston that young defender Leny Yoro hasn't travelled with the squad, but Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are both back involved which is a huge boost for Amorim and his team. Shaw has endured a host of injury troubles over the last few years, but he will be hoping he can stay fit in order to impress Amorim as he could be ideal in his system.