Highlights Manchester United are still in the hunt to sign another centre-back at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's backline has struggled in both the Premier League and Champions League this term.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has namedropped two players the club could be looking at ahead of the winter market.

Manchester United are “still looking” to sign another centre-back at Old Trafford, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on their chances of signing two stars in the winter market.

Erik ten Hag hopes to solidify his Red Devils backline heading into the new year.

Man Utd news – Latest

It’s been a challenging start to the season for Manchester United’s defence, who have shipped several avoidable goals in a difficult period for the Old Trafford outfit. The Red Devils sit tenth in the Premier League after eight games, having lost half of their fixtures, including two home defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

A stoppage-time Scott McTominay double in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Brentford prevented a third successive home defeat in the Premier League, relieving the pressure on ten Hag during the season’s second international break. The Dutchman’s side have already shipped 12 goals and have only been able to hit the back of the net on nine occasions in the top flight this term.

Unfortunately, Man Utd’s return to the Champions League has been fraught with disappointment. The Manchester giants battled to a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich on the campaign’s opening week before a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Galatasaray left them bottom of their group after two games.

Ten Hag was unable to strengthen his backline during the summer transfer window. Andre Onana replaced out-of-contract David de Gea in goal, but first-choice defensive reinforcements were in short supply, with Jonny Evans signing a short-term contract. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana ‘looks like a clown’ after several disappointing performances between the sticks.

England international Harry Maguire remained at Old Trafford despite the Red Devils accepting a £30m offer from West Ham United for his services. But the 30-year-old turned down the move, aiming to regain his place in ten Hag’s starting XI.

Meanwhile, centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have struggled with injury issues this term, with Victor Lindelof playing more minutes than he could have imagined. Left-back Luke Shaw has suffered from a muscle issue since the second game of the season and could be in line for a late November return after the season’s third international break.

Harry Maguire Premier League stats vs Man Utd centre-backs 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 1(2) 4(1) 5 5(2) 2(1) Average rating 6.42 6.67 6.17 6.24 6.89 Aerial duels won per game 1.3 1.4 0.2 0.4 2.3 Tackles per game 0.3 1 1.4 0.6 0.7 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.7 Stats according to WhoScored

Tapsoba and Todibo may be unavailable in the winter - Dean Jones

Unsurprisingly, Jones has credited Man Utd with interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, valued at a combined £64m by their respective clubs. However, the journalist feels they are unlikely to be available during the winter transfer market. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I believe it's true that Man Utd are still looking for somebody that can come into that area of the pitch. We'll have to wait and see how plausible it turns out to be in the January window. It seems pretty unlikely that Maguire will leave, seeing as he doesn't want to go, and he’s turned things around a little bit at Man Utd right now and would seem a figure they might be able to get something out of for the time being. Players like Tapsoba and Todibo don't seem like they will be available.”

Man Utd transfer news – Tapsoba and Todibo alternatives

Tapsoba and Todibo aren’t the only centre-back options Manchester United are considering ahead of the winter transfer market. According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils have added Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio to their shortlist ahead of the 2024 summer window.

The 22-year-old could replace Maguire at Old Trafford, but the centre-back’s rejection of a move to West Ham means a deal wasn’t plausible in 2023. Ten Hag is determined to strengthen the position, having lost Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Teden Mengi during the summer.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini has revealed in his TuttoMercatoWeb column that Man Utd are interested in Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini. The 19-year-old is regarded as one of Italy’s best talents and will attract the interest of Europe’s top clubs in the next 12 months.

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst United look ahead to future transfer windows, the Red Devils must refocus following the conclusion of the international break. Ten Hag’s side travel to Premier League basement boys Sheffield United on 21st October, looking to earn a second consecutive victory.

The Manchester giants then host a massive Champions League clash with Copenhagen, aiming to get points on the board to cling to their chances of qualification for the knockout stages. United round off the month by welcoming rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford on the 29th.

