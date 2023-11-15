Highlights Manchester United's recent defeat against Copenhagen highlight their decade-long decline from the formidable force under Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure.

Losses to Everton, West Brom, Bristol City, and Chelsea have further exposed United's weaknesses.

Even with world-class managers like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, United's humiliating defeats continue to mount.

Manchester United's capitulation in Copenhagen in the Champions League earlier this year was a huge source of humiliation. These sorts of spineless defeats for the Red Devils have become less and less surprising over the last ten years. It's clear that United are a pale imitation of the formidable force constructed under Sir Alex Ferguson's 27 years in charge and Erik ten Hag is the latest manager who looks set to fail to follow in the Scotsman's footsteps.

As it is now over ten years since arguably the greatest manager of all time announced his retirement, at GIVEMESPORT, we thought we'd take a look at 15 of Manchester United's most embarrassing defeats since that fateful day. Every single permanent manager since Ferguson has overseen at least one of the defeats in this list.

15 Manchester United 0-1 Everton

Sir Alex Ferguson chose David Moyes to be his own successor in the Manchester United dugout and it's fair to say that was a decision that backfired. Moyes looked out of his depth for almost his entire time in charge and a painful reminder of that was when his old club Everton came calling to Old Trafford and earned their first win at the ground in 21 years thanks to a late Bryan Oviedo goal. The reverse fixture in April, which ended in a 2-0 win to the Toffees, was the final nail in the Scotsman's coffin and saw his ten-month reign came to an end.

Manchester United 0-1 Everton Date 4 December 2013 Man United manager David Moyes Ground Old Trafford Attendance 75,210 Man United scorers N/A Everton scorers Bryan Oviedo (86')

14 Manchester United 0-1 West Brom

The 2017/18 season is actually one of United's more successful of the last ten years as Jose Mourinho guided the club to second place in the table, which he later called one of his greatest achievements in management. An indication of what the Portuguese meant came towards the end of the season when bottom-placed West Brom earned only their fourth win of the campaign thanks to Jay Rodriguez's strike. To twist the knife further, United's defeat mathematically confirmed Manchester City as Premier League champions.

Manchester United 0-1 West Brom Date 15 April 2018 Man United manager Jose Mourinho Ground Old Trafford Attendance 75,095 Man United scorers N/A West Brom scorers Jay Rodriguez (73')

13 Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United

We stay in the 2017/18 campaign as Manchester United's defence of their League Cup crown ended in humiliating fashion at the quarter-final stage. A seemingly routine trip to face Bristol City was anything but as Joe Bryan gave the hosts the lead early in the second half. A crisp Zlatan Ibrahimovic free-kick soon levelled things and the game looked to be heading to extra-time before Korey Smith sealed a famous win for the Robins in the dying embers, prompting wild scenes of jubilation at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United Date 20 December 2017 Man United manager Jose Mourinho Ground Ashton Gate Attendance 26,088 Bristol City scorers Joe Bryan (51'), Korey Smith (90+3') Man United scorers Zlatan Ibrahimovic (58')

12 Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United

It's the third consecutive entry in this list for Mourinho and this loss will have stung the most for the Portuguese. It was his first trip back to Stamford Bridge since his acrimonious exit the season before and the gulf in quality between his new side and the team inherited by Antonio Conte could not have been clearer as Chelsea romped to a 4-0 victory. It all got too much for Mourinho who accused his Italian counterpart of trying to humiliate him by over-celebrating his side's goals, sparking a lasting feud between the pair.

Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United Date 23 October 2016 Man United manager Jose Mourinho Ground Stamford Bridge Attendance 41,424 Chelsea scorers Pedro (1'), Gary Cahill (21'), Eden Hazard (62'), N'Golo Kante (70') Man United scorers N/A

11 Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United

In the previous season, Manchester United had crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage and they were desperate not to repeat such a degrading exit. As a result, their fans will have been fearing the worst when they fell to a shocking defeat against Swiss side Young Boys in their first group game. The Red Devils managed only two shots all game - the fewest in any Champions League match since 2003 according to Opta.

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United Date 14 September 2021 Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ground Wankdorf Stadium Attendance 31,120 Young Boys scorers Moumi Ngamaleu (66'), Jordan Siebatcheu (90+5') Man United scorers Cristiano Ronaldo (13')

10 Brighton 4-0 Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick's taking interim charge of Manchester United was intended to create a period of stability after a poor start to the season under Solskjaer. But it didn't quite turn out that way and the Red Devils ended the campaign in even worse form which culminated in a catastrophic 4-0 loss away at Brighton, marking United's fifth consecutive defeat away from home. The defeat also mathematically confirmed the club could not finish in a Champions League spot that season.

Brighton 4-0 Manchester United Date 7 May 2022 Man United manager Ralf Rangnick Ground Amex Stadium Attendance 31,637 Brighton scorers Moises Caicedo (15'), Marc Cucurella (49'), Pascal Gross (57'), Leandro Trossard (60') Man United scorers N/A

9 Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United

As previously established, the 2017/18 campaign was one of the more successful for Man United in recent memory. It took them nine matches to suffer their first Premier League defeat but it came in humbling fashion as they slumped to defeat away at newly-promoted Huddersfield Town. Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre gave the Terriers a 2-0 half-time lead and Marcus Rashford's strike in the 78th minute proved a mere consolation as the Red Devils lost to one of the poorer sides in Premier League history.

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United Date 21 October 2017 Man United manager Jose Mourinho Ground John Smith's Stadium Attendance 24,169 Huddersfield Town scorers Aaron Mooy (28'), Laurent Depoitre (33') Man United scorers Marcus Rashford (78')

8 Everton 4-0 Manchester United

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reign got off to an extremely positive start but as soon as the Norwegian was given the gig permanently, things began to deteriorate. United failed to win any of their last five matches of the 2018/19 season with the most humbling defeat coming at Goodison Park as Everton knocked four past the Red Devils without reply in intense Easter Sunday sunshine. It reached the point where United's supporters were ironically cheering their players stringing several passes together - a telltale sign that Solskjaer's honeymoon period was a thing of the past.

Everton 4-0 Manchester United Date 21 April 2019 Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ground Goodison Park Attendance 39,395 Everton scorers Richarlison (13'), Gylfi Sigurdsson (28'), Lucas Digne (56'), Theo Walcott (64') Man United scorers N/A

7 Watford 4-1 Manchester United

After that crushing defeat to Everton, few would have predicted Solskjaer would survive much longer in the United job. However, he managed to complete two full seasons in the United dugout before things finally came to a head in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign. A humiliating 4-1 defeat away to a Watford side destined for relegation spelt the end of the Norwegian's reign and he was sacked the following day.

Watford 4-1 Manchester United Date 20 November 2021 Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ground Vicarage Road Attendance 21,087 Watford scorers Joshua King (28'), Ismaila Sarr (44'), Joao Pedro (90+2'), Emmanuel Dennis (90+6') Man United scorers Donny van de Beek (50')

6 Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is the latest managerial saviour to arrive at Old Trafford and there was plenty of optimism at the beginning of his tenure. However, supporters were quickly brought down to earth after watching their side get outclassed at home by Brighton side on the opening day of the season before things got a lot worse in their second match, away at Brentford. The Bees relentlessly carved through ten Hag's side and found themselves 4-0 up after just 35 minutes and the Dutchman must have breathed a sigh of relief that they seemed to take their foot off the gas after that.

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United Date 13 August 2022 Man United manager Erik ten Hag Ground Gtech Community Stadium Attendance 17,051 Brentford scorers Josh Dasilva (10'), Mathias Jensen (18'), Ben Mee (30'), Bryan Mbeumo (35') Man United scorers N/A

5 Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United

We now go all the way back to the first season after Ferguson retired and the match that arguably marked the moment the balance of power in the city of Manchester officially swung the way of United's deadliest rivals. Manchester City had earned several impressive derby victories since Sheikh Mansour's riches came in, but this particular demolition helped them on the way to their second Premier League title. Meanwhile, United slumped to their lowest-ever league finish of seventh under Moyes, and have finished below City in every single campaign since.

Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United Date 22 September 2013 Man United manager David Moyes Ground Etihad Stadium Attendance 47,156 Man City scorers Sergio Aguero (16', 47'), Yaya Toure (45+1'), Samir Nasri (50') Man United scorers Wayne Rooney (87')

4 MK Dons 4-0 Manchester United

There's one of Ferguson's successors who has so far managed to avoid mention in this list, but his moment has finally arrived. Louis van Gaal had failed to win either of his first two matches in charge by the time his side travelled to face MK Dons in the second round of the League Cup. If the Dutchman thought this match would be a good opportunity to get his first victory on the board, he was sorely mistaken as the Dons tormented a young, inexperienced United side and earned a 4-0 win to mark the most famous night in their relatively short history.

MK Dons 4-0 Manchester United Date 26 August 2014 Man United manager Louis van Gaal Ground Stadium MK Attendance 26,969 MK Dons scorers Will Grigg (25', 63'), Benik Afobe (70', 84') Man United scorers N/A

3 Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool

Any Liverpool fans reading this list for a chance to engage in some schadenfreude must have been wondering when their name would come up. In October 2021, the Reds tore their rivals apart, marking Man United's heaviest-ever defeat at home in the fixture and the first time they had conceded five at home without reply in a competitive match since 1955. Their fans never could have predicted they would lose to Liverpool by an even heavier scoreline just 18 months later...

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool Date 24 October 2021 Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ground Old Trafford Attendance 73,088 Man United scorers N/A Liverpool scorers Naby Keita (5'), Diogo Jota (13'), Mohamed Salah (38', 45+5', 50')

2 Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur

This is the only entry in this list that took place during lockdown which at least spared any United fans from watching their team crumble live in the flesh. On a bizarre Sunday, in which Liverpool were also thumped 7-2 at Aston Villa, the Red Devils shipped six at home to a Tottenham side managed by Jose Mourinho, who would have enjoyed his return to Old Trafford. At the time, it was Man United's heaviest-ever defeat since Sir Alex called time on his managerial career.

Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur Date 4 October 2020 Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ground Old Trafford Attendance 0* Man United scorers Bruno Fernandes (2' pen) Tottenham scorers Tanguy Ndombele (4'), Heung-min Son (7', 37'), Harry Kane (30', 79' pen), Serge Aurier (51')

1 Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Less than ten years before this fixture when Manchester United were easing to their 13th Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson, no one could have foreseen just how much they would one day capitulate at Anfield. The two great rivals contested an even first half, with Liverpool going in at the break 1-0 up, but early in the second half, it was clear the United players did not have the stomach for the ruthless Anfield atmosphere and the Reds were merciless in exploiting that fact. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all helped themselves to braces and Roberto Firmino also got to score in his final-ever clash against the Red Devils, who suffered their worst-ever defeat in the 128-year-old fixture.